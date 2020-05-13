You won’t see any Keys for the City pianos around Lancaster city this year.

Music for Everyone, the Lancaster nonprofit dedicated to cultivating the power of music, will not be placing pianos in public spaces this spring and summer due to COVID-19.

The organization is brainstorming ways to safely make music in the city.

Due to the program, Music for Everyone has long dubbed Lancaster city the "Street Piano Capital of the World."

In an e-mail, the organization noted that it would be rolling out a variety of events this summer, re-imagined for a time of social distancing.