“Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker” dropped to No. 2 at the box office as the World War I film “1917” took the top spot. Four weeks after its release, “Star Wars” hasn’t quite reached the $billion mark , though it is well on its way. Nonetheless, some consider it a disappointment at the box office.
Here’s the top 10 box office list, with where the movie is playing in Lancaster.
1 "1917" $36,500,000: Penn, Reel, Regal
2 "Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker" $15,059,000: Ephrata New Main, MoviE-Town, Penn, Reel, Regal
3 "Jumanji: The Next Level" $14,000,000: MoviE-Town, Penn, Reel, Regal
4 "Like a Boss" $10,000,000: MoviE-Town, Penn, Regal
5 "Just Mercy" $10,000,000: Penn, Regal
6 "Little Women" $7,650,000: Ephrata New Main, MoviE-Town, Penn, Reel, Regal
7 "Underwater" $7,003,000: Penn, Regal
8 "Frozen II" $5,761,000: Penn, , Reel, Regal
9 "Knives Out" $5,725,000: Penn, Reel, Regal
10 "Spies in Disguise" $5,108,000: Penn, Regal