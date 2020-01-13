“Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker” dropped to number two at the box office as the World War I film “1917” took the top spot.. Four weeks after its release, “Star Wars” hasn’t quite reached the $billion mark , though it is well on its way. Nonetheless, some consider it a disappointment at the box office.
Here’s the top ten box office list, with where the movie is playing in Lancaster.
1 1917 $36,500,000: Penn, Reel, Regal
2 Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker $15,059,000: Ephrata New Main, MoviE-Town, Penn, Reel, Regal
3 Jumanji: The Next Level $14,000,000: MoviE-Town, Penn, Reel, Regal
4 Like a Boss $10,000,000: MoviE-Town, Penn, Regal
5 Just Mercy $10,000,000: Penn, Regal
6 Little Women $7,650,000: Ephrata New Main, MoviE-Town, Penn, Reel, Regal
7 Underwater $7,003,000: Penn, Regal
8 Frozen II $5,761,000: Penn, , Reel, Regal
9 Knives Out $5,725,000: Penn, Reel, Regal
10 Spies in Disguise $5,108,000: Penn, Regal