These movies are coming out on DVD and streaming Tuesday.
“THE GOLDFINCH” (R)
This is the film version of Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize winning novel about a boy who loses his mother in an explosion at the Metropolitan Museum of ArtThe tragedy sends him on a journey filled with grief, reinvention and redemption.
“LINDA RONSTADT: THE SOUND OF MY VOICE” (PG-13)
A look back at the career of Linda Ronstadt, one of the most successful recording artists of all time. In addition to numerous hits in mainstream pop, Ronstadt explored a wide variety of music styles, including operetta in “The Pirates of Penzance,” American standards with Nelson Riddle and Mexican canciones. Now unable to sing because of Parkinson's, Ronstatdt looks back at her life, telling her amazing story in her own words. Friends and colleagues also talk about Ronstadt, including Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris and Bonnie Raitt. And you will hear plenty of musical performances.
“OUT IF LIBERTY” (PG)
It’s the winter of 1839 in Liberty, Missouri, where local jailer Samuel Tillery (Jasen Wade) is guarding some of Missouri’s most wanted criminals. Townspeople want them out of Liberty and the criminals are desperate to survive. Tilley is pushed beyond his limits.
“OVERCOMER” (PG)
When the big manufacturing plant in his hometown closes, coach John Harrison doesn’t know what to do. Hundreds of families have left town and Harrison’s dream of winning the state basketball championship is over. With the the future uncertain, Harrison agrees to coach cross-country and meets a young woman who is pushing her limits and filling herself with prayers, Her faith rubs off on Harrison and his family.