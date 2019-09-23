Next week the stars align and for a few days, there will be two fairs at the same time in Lancaster County.

Ephrata Fair is Tuesday through Saturday and West Lampeter Fair is Wednesday through Friday. They are two of the seven local fairs involved in the state county fair association.

Both fairs go back generations. Ephrata Fair is celebrating 101 years and Lampeter Fair is celebrating 95. In 1925, the Lancaster New Era reported West Lampeter Vocational School was organizing a fair to promote agriculture in schools and share better farm practices. What started for students has grown to an event for all ages, from the baby parade to the “Grandma and Grandpa’s Old Things” contest.

The West Lampeter Fair continues to keep it local by only allowing community and school groups to sell food and raise money. This fair focuses on agriculture, too, with tractor pulls and horse shows instead of rides.

For Atalie Weaver, she’s been involved with the fair since she was 8 years old. Today, she coordinates the 252-page fair book.

“I think that it’s so special how we focus on the agriculture and the community so much,” Weaver says.

Here’s your guide to the 2019 West Lampeter Fair:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 25 - Friday, Sept. 27

Where: Fairgrounds at 851 Village Road.

Highlights: A community hymn sing is Sunday, Sept. 22, at 6:45 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The fair queen competition is Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The all-western horse show is Friday, Sept. 27 at 10:30 a.m. The petting zoo will be open Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 1-9 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

West Lampeter Fair Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 25

9 a.m. Market swine show

Noon Fair opens

1 p.m. Building and tents open to public.

1-9 p.m. Children’s petting zoo

1 p.m. Rannels Rustics chainsaw show

2:30 p.m. Market lamb show

4 p.m. The Awesome Ag Magic Show

4:30-7 p.m. Supper at the Community Fair Restaurant

5 p.m. Barley & Steele (musical duo)

5 p.m. Rannels Rustics chainsaw show

5:30 p.m. Pet show

6 p.m. The Awesome Ag Magic Show

6:30 p.m. Market goat show

6:30 p.m. Tractor parade

7 p.m. Antique tractor pull

7 p.m. Auction of cakes, pies and breads

7-7:30 p.m. Parade of fair queen candidates from school to fairgrounds

7:30 p.m. Fair queen contest

8 p.m. Rannels Rustics chainsaw show

9 p.m. Tug of War (register at judging stand at show ring from 8-8:45 p.m.)

For the full fair schedule, visit westlampeterfair.com/calendar.

West Lampeter Fair: Remember when? These vintage photos from the LNP archives show the fair through the decades:

Food not to miss: Milkshakes (vanilla or chocolate) from the Lampeter Fair directors and funnel cakes from the Lancaster South Rotary Club.

New this year: Rannels Rustics (chainsaw entertainment) will create carvings throughout the fair. Awesome Ag Magic Show will appear daily.

Cost: Free. Park for a donation to Lampeter Fire Company.

Did you know: All of the food at this fair is made by local school and community groups. The fair focuses on agriculture and doesn't have rides.

Information: westlampeterfair.com.

Once West Lampeter Fair’s over, New Holland Farmers Fair is next (Oct. 2-5).