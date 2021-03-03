My friend Katie lives in Brooklyn. She’s self-employed and lives alone in her apartment. Like me, she was flying home just days before the world went into pandemic lockdown and everything as we knew it ceased to exist. With the exception of a recent dogsitting stint, Katie has been riding out the pandemic by herself, or as I like to think, as a “party of one.” I say that because she is one of those people who knows how to make the proverbial lemonade out of yucky citrus.

For many, the past year has felt like a lifetime; for others, it’s the same day repeated in “Groundhog Day” fashion. No matter your perspective, the pandemic has rendered time elusive. For a culture that worships time, schedules and to-do lists, we are uncomfortably (and justifiably) untethered in this most liminal of space.

When I’m not missing the people I love, I think a lot about how they pass the time in their respective pandemic silos and how they are getting through and managing the endlessness. Some have birthed sourdough starters. Others have taken up knitting, learning a new cuisine, growing out their hair beyond recognition or screaming into their pillows.

In a recent Zoom call, I asked Katie, who loves to bake, what, if anything, has been coming out of the oven. She told me of her “pandemic cake,” a one-layer snacking cake scented with rosemary and lemon zest that she has been making every week since last March.

Lightly sweetened with honey and lubricated with olive oil and yogurt, this is a decidedly moist cake with exceptional storage properties. Katie quickly learned that a well-wrapped cake lasts for a week, even with her daily slice at breakfast. With an oversized tin of Sicilian olive oil and a 25-pound bag of flour – ordered online – at the ready, Katie has done more than incorporate a weekly ritual or learn to stock the pandemic larder; she has invited a steady and sweet companion to help make the most of the present moment, even when it’s unfathomably weird.

KATIE’S PANDEMIC CAKE

Adapted from theKitchn.com

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup plain Greek or strained whole milk yogurt

2/3 cup olive oil

2/3 cup honey

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh rosemary (about 3 sprigs), plus an extra sprig for garnish

1 teaspoon zest of lemon or orange

3 large eggs

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 325 F.

2. Grease the bottom and sides of a 9-inch round (or springform) or 8-inch square baking pan with oil and line the bottom with parchment paper. For round and square pans, lightly grease top of parchment as well.

3. In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

4. In a large bowl, whisk or vigorously stir the yogurt, oil, honey, rosemary and zest until very well blended and creamy. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing after each addition. The mixture should be thick and somewhat glossy.

5. With a rubber spatula, stir in the flour mixture in two additions, mixing after each until just combined.

6. Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Trim a two-inch floret from the top of the remaining rosemary sprig and place in the center of the batter.

7. Place the pan in the oven and bake until golden on the top and a skewer inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean, 40 to 43 minutes.

8. Transfer to a rack and let cool for 10 minutes. Invert onto a serving plate or platter and let cool completely. Peel away the parchment and serve.