This renovation turned a Musser Park backyard into an outdoor living room [photos, video]

Jeff LeFevre and Stephanie Shertzer Lawson were ready to trade the suburbs for the city. A few years ago, they found a property near Musser Park with a backyard large enough to grow vegetables and entertain.

The patio behind the house however was a mix of broken concrete, brick and asphalt. It was one step higher than the house, with little space for a railing. So either Jeff or Stephanie made sure to always take the dangerous seat, to prevent a guest from accidentally falling backwards.

To fix the patio, they considered hardscaping. They chose to add a new deck made of a durable composite material. Now, the couple has a space to eat meals, watch birds, relax and entertain, without worrying about tumbling off the patio. Adding the deck has transformed the space.

“It was just a backyard, period,” Stephanie says. “Now, it’s our outdoor living room.”

Transforming the property

The backyard was one of the features the couple liked about the property on East Orange Street. They also liked the walkable and social neighborhood. The three-story townhouse was built in the late 1800s and had plenty of original details, like a working fireplace.

Shertzer Lawson bought the home in 2014. She is the editor and publisher of East Coast Equestrian. Jeff is a Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway.

They’ve since made renovations to the home, such as removing drop ceilings and creating a bedroom suite.

Outside, the backyard is about 21 feet wide and 250 feet long. They’ve tweaked the vegetable garden, where they grow greens, tomatoes, asparagus and more. They added a swing under the grape arbor and a shed made by a neighbor.

The patio needed a lot of work.

When it rained, water ran down the sloped yard, off the patio and pooled at the back door.

Plus, the layout was awkward. Seats were arranged in a T on the right side of the patio with one seat precariously close to the step.

“It was not comfortable out here,” Stephanie says.

Fixing the patio

Fixing this space could go several ways.

Should they add a retaining wall and install flagstones or new brick? That would take a lot of excavation.

A friend suggested building a deck. That option solved a few problems. Stormwater could drain into the ground underneath the deck once the old material was removed. They could choose a composite material that wouldn’t require much maintenance.

After the couple saw samples, they decided to go with a deck.

This also was the perfect time to expand the patio.

Removing a slat trellis on the left side, allowed the patio to extend about 10 feet into the yard, replacing a small garden where plants never thrived in the shade of trees.

“We didn’t lose anything. We just gained useable space,” Stephanie says. “Because it was just mud.”

That addition gave more options for seating. There was enough space to fit a piano and 70 people who came to Jeff’s surprise birthday party Stephanie organized last summer.

Before the project moved forward, the City of Lancaster asked for approvals from neighbors and suggested an easement, Jeff says. This went on for more than a year until a city official saw the patio in person.

Over a week, a crew with EZ Construction, of Honey Brook, removed the old patio and leveled the ground. They incorporated stormwater management suggestions from the city. And they finished by building the deck. The project cost $12,350.

Jeff and Stephanie had the same material installed on the floor of their second-story porch.

Furnishing the space

Once they had more space, Jeff wanted to buy a large sectional to sit along the back of the house and the left property line.

Stephanie saw potential to make a seating area on the right side. They bought an outdoor couch first to make sure it would fit the space. That worked, and they added two matching chairs and a table online, plus a rug from Lowe’s and umbrellas from Weis. The couch is where Stephanie likes to read and Oliver, their pointer, likes to sleep.

Behind the house are two tables that seat six. There are fewer gatherings in a pandemic. Instead of one large table, two tables work.

“They’re not so big that’s it’s uncomfortable with two people,” Stephanie says.

The do have backyard visitors. From the patio, they can watch the traffic at the birdfeeders, including catbirds, a hummingbird, wrens, kestrels, grosbeaks, red-tailed hawks and goshawks.

“It added so much more to this property, more than we could imagine,” Jeff says.