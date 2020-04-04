This story was originally published in winter 2019.

In front of a sunny window in Chris Abel’s living room, a spaghetti strap agave plant explodes with sharp-tipped spines, like a living firework of the desert.

Underneath are Asian violets with variegated, furry leaves and String of Pearls succulents that trail down.

Not too far away is a fiddle-leaf fig tree with bumpy textured leaves and an aglaonema with tricolored leaves.

There’s a lot of green, along with texture and different shapes. Only one of the plants is blooming, and that’s perfectly fine with Abel.

She’s more interested in collecting a variety of unusual plants, and it’s a bonus if they have unique foliage. Yes, some of her houseplants have blooms that last months, like the phalaenopsis orchid. Yet that’s the encore to these plants that look great without flowers.

“Nothing blooms all of the time, which is why I like foliage,” she says.

Abel grew up in Lancaster and recalls as a child picking and selling bunches of parsley door to door for nickels and dimes. She used to go to her grandmother’s house and help water plants.

Later, she lived near Lancaster General Hospital, where she filled flower boxes, made by her father, with plants.

Eventually, she and her husband, Richard, moved to their current home in Colerain Township, where they have a lot more space. He added several bird feeders off of the rear patio. Combined with trees and plants, it’s created a perfect habitat for birds to visit that is easily admired from the dining room table inside.

At their home in the southern end of the county, Abel expanded her garden and learned more and more about plants. She learns about gardening through Penn State Ag Extension’s Master Gardener program, which she joined in 2006. She’s also a member of the Lancaster County Garden Club and Longwood Gardens, a constant source of inspiration.

When her telecommunications job moved to Harrisburg about 20 years ago, she decided to make her hobby her new career. She started Custom Container Gardening and loves creating and caring for planters.

“I get to be outside. I get to be doing what I want to do,” Abel says. “No one’s telling me what to do and when to do it, so I can come and go and be my own person.”

Outside, a small greenhouse helps her prep for the main container garden season.

She also makes time for indoor plants.

“It’s another way for me to decorate,” Abel says. “I love plants. I enjoy the challenge of trying to grow different things.”

‘Easy to grow’

And there are a lot of different types of plants. This winter, Abel has about 100 placed throughout her home, with more overwintering in the basement.

A striped-leaf calathea sits in a vintage crock on the dining room table.

There’s a heart-shaped fern with large heart-shaped leaves and a maidenhair fern with wispy delicate leaves.

She discovered a few amaryllis bulbs in a paper bag, cleaned them up, potted them and set them on sunny windowsills. On a recent cold winter afternoon, each one is about to bloom.

A miniature rubber tree has dark, shiny leaves.

Abel has a few different types of the latest Instagram-famous houseplant: Chinese money plant or pilea peperomioides.

There’s a lot of variety, but not much upkeep.

“What I grow are really, really easy to grow,” she says. “Anybody can grow them.”

Aglaonema is a favorite because of its variegation.

She also likes Asian violets. The violets are similar to the popular African violets but require less maintenance and have variegated leaves in a different shape. She’s found a few from Gary’s Specialty Plants, a local wholesaler. And it happens to be one of her rare plants that blooms.

“I love the flower,” Abel says, picking up one that’s blooming a single blue flower. “It’s sweet.”