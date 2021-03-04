Through the years, Jerry Kelley’s tackled lots of projects.

He built a 1937 Ford hot rod.

He built an addition to his Lancaster Township home.

And this winter, as he hunkered down indoors, he turned his attention to the pantry. The two-foot deep shelves were well-stocked for Jerry, his wife, Judi, and their daughter, Melissa. Yet getting to the back of the shelves wasn’t easy.

So he built new drawers and added pull-out slides. The project took less than a week from measuring to painting. The pantry’s now a lot more convenient. After the new shelves were finished, it was time for a pantry clean-out.

“Now, everything’s lined up,” he says. “It’s in order and it’s easy to find.”

The problem

Jerry and Judi moved in with Melissa a little more than a year ago. During the pandemic, the couple has found plenty to do at home, such as taking care of the garden and mowing.

The couple stay close to home, only venturing out once a week to buy groceries. Having a well-stocked pantry helps cut down on the shopping trips, says Jerry, 76.

When the weather turned cold and there was less yard work to do, Jerry, turned his attention to the crowded pantry in the kitchen.

“I decided, well, I need something to do now that we’re kind of locked in,” he says. “I’ll just go ahead and tear this thing apart.”

The solution

To have easy access to everything on the shelf, Jerry replaced the shelves with pull-out sliding drawers.

The project

Adding new shelves started by measuring the cabinets.

Jerry took his measurements to his woodshop and sawed pieces of plywood to make drawers. He glued and nailed the drawers together and then painted them off-white.

He found slides at Lowe’s and bought them online at a discount. The parts were delivered.

“One less trip I have to go out,” he says.

After installing the slides, the pantry was finished. It took about a week with plenty of time waiting for the glue and paint to dry.

This was the perfect time to take a good look at the cans, boxes and bags of food going back into the pantry.

Biggest challenge

The biggest pain was working inside the dark and narrow cabinets.

“It’s a matter of getting in there to mount the spacers, measure everything to get everything lined up from top to bottom so it’s all even,” he says. “You’re trying to get in there with a little flashlight so you can see what you’re doing.”

The budget

$150. The slides took up about half of the cost.

Advice

Research your project on YouTube, Jerry says. Explore how others have solved the same problem and borrow ideas for your own project.

The aftermath

“It’s a lot better because now we can find things in the back,” Judi says. “That’s a big convenience.”

Now, she doesn’t accidently buy extra food that’s already in the pantry.