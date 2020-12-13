There’s a point in “Stylish with Jenna Lyons,” when my giggles turned into guffaws.

“I know how hard it is to find great products,” says the former head of J.Crew. “So we’ve been creating a lash line.”

After spending a year making a range of fake eyelashes, it finally was time for a group of models to show them off at a photo shoot.

Eyelashes? I had to laugh out loud.

Watching this new reality show about style placed me in a pre-pandemic bubble. It transported me to a time when that word meant the J.Crew statement necklace, dripping with bright bubbles, not a COVID-19 bubble you create to have some sort of a social life. The show is at times petty and yet perfect, especially as we’re hunkered down and socially distant. Style can still matter, even if nobody’s looking.

Who is the star of “Stylish”? She’s a huge part of the turnaround for J.Crew, taking the mall brand to a company that dressed a first lady.

Her personal style influenced mainstream trends: mixing high and low, not being afraid of bright color and reinforcing that leopard print is a neutral.

She was “the woman who dresses America” (according to The New York Times) and she left J.Crew in 2017.

This show on HBO Max follows Lyons as she creates her next step: a stylish business. We watch as she interviews the people she may hire. Each episode has a challenge and a project: decorate a home’s entryway, come up with a desk set up and design a place setting for a dinner party.

These seem so frivolous when my list of things to do include “call Dad in hospital,” “questions for doc” and “legal stuff.”

But on the TV screen, the problems are limited to things like the terra cotta pots looking too new.

A menu place card has one corner not glued down. “That attention to detail is everything,” Lyons says.

It takes three people to frame and shoot a photo of her fabulous shoes and her tiny dog for Instagram.

What is this world? I wonder over and over as I watch.

There’s more beyond the perfect color palettes.

Take those fake eyelashes that made me laugh. Lyons made them because she has only a few of her own. A genetic condition affects her lash growth.

Through the years, Lyons only could find fake lashes that were too bold. Recently, she launched a line of delicate lashes called LoveSeen.

Eyelashes aren’t frivolous. I learned that when someone near to me lost most of hers during chemo. Without those protective lashes, she was constantly blinking away dust and other things.

As someone with blond lashes, I put mascara on every day. It’s a little thing that helps me feel put together, no matter what. I didn’t skip it even in those early pandemic times when I saw few people outside our household.

In one episode of “Stylish,” Lyons’ associates-in-training talk about creating a collaboration between potter Helen Levi and Dandy Farmer Bonsai for a pop-up shop. The associates learned a collab wouldn’t make a profit, but that wasn’t a deal breaker for the boss.

“We can do something special,” she said.

Making something special can be the reason to do something. These details matter.

It’s why we don’t wear pajamas every day or eat from paper plates. It’s why on a particularly tough day, I grab something with sequins that make me smile. It’s why my family decorated for Christmas even if nobody’s invited this year.

In one episode of this show, the team gives two women makeovers from a curated selection inside a vintage Airstream trailer.

“I do really love helping people get past their intimidation factor of fashion and find joy in their own sense of style,” Lyons says.

At the end of the day, she wants these two women to feel beautiful.

And isn’t that something we need a lot of these days?