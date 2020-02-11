Last week, Dennis Denenberg brought out the Valentine’s decorations.
He took the paper hearts, the fabric hearts and the white doves with red, heart-shaped wings.
And he hung them on his 14-foot-tall live Christmas tree, a concolor fir still thriving indoors well into the new year. It’s a tradition Denenberg started about a decade ago in his Manheim Township home.
If you think having a live tree last more than 10 weeks indoors is something special, that’s not even close to Denenberg’s record.
One tree a few years ago was decorated for Valentine’s Day, then Mardi Gras and Easter. Friends were joking about a Memorial Day tree by the time Denenberg took down the tree in April, 145 days after he put it up.
Why go through the trouble of keeping a tree alive indoors for months? It’s not trouble, says Denenberg.
“It’s so much work to put a big tree up,” he says. “You just want to extend its life for as much as you can.”
Denenberg got this season’s tree at Stracks Tree Farm north of Myerstown, Lebanon County. He put it up the day before Thanksgiving with decorations and strings of lights (2,500 bulbs, he says).
After the holidays pass, the ornaments go and the lights stay. So do the dried flowers: hydrangea, statice and cockscomb. Denenberg has extensive gardens outdoors he shows to visiting groups, but the dried flowers come from other gardens.
The first step to keeping a tree fresh for months starts with the cut.
“It must have a very fresh cut,” Denenberg says.
Then, the tree must be watered regularly enough for it not to dry out. During the first two to three weeks, he may water the tree two or three times a day, sometimes in the middle of the night.
He also has a special tree stand designed for large trees.
In Denenberg’s home, around Thanksgiving, the tree takes the place of a jade plant old enough to qualify for Social Security benefits. The tree is set up in a bright spot with lots of windows.
“Heat is the enemy,” Denenberg says.
Through the winter, he keeps the house at 68 or 69 degrees, cooler than he likes, but better for the tree.
By the end of the month, if the tree’s still going, Denenberg will swap the decorations for Mardi Gras. This year, he’s not sure if that will happen. This tree is larger than others that have lasted a while.
“The odds are slim,” he says. “It’s drying faster than what I would like.”
Once he decides to take down the tree, he’ll remove many of the the branches indoors. That makes it easier to move it out of the house. The branches are mulched and the mulch is added to the outdoor garden paths. The trunk is recycled.
Denenberg has plenty of work outdoors in the gardens he calls The Gardens of Oz. There’s an Asian garden, a Mardi Gras tree covered in beads and several ponds. An all-pink garden is dedicated to breast cancer survivors. That is a cause dear to Denenberg because his sister, Diana Durand, fought the disease for 18 years.
Until the bulbs outdoors start blooming, the retired Millersville University education professor can focus on one tree indoors.
Do you decorate a tree, either live or faux, long after Christmas? Share photos of your holiday tree below.