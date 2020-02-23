This story originally ran in winter 2019.

Luci Steele grew up in a farmhouse built during the 1800s near Elizabethtown. The farmhouse had windowsills that, at a foot-and-a-half deep, were a perfect place for her grandmothers’ gloxinias.

In Steele’s own home in Manheim Township, the windowsills are simply too narrow for her plants. And in the few spots big enough for a plant, the light just isn’t right.

So nine years ago, Steele turned her backyard patio into a sunroom. Now, dozens of plants fill the windows in this room filled with light and life even on a snowy January morning. This room has been the key for her to bring everything from amaryllis to ZZ plants into her home.

Steele, a Penn State Extension master gardener, has a knack for nurturing hand-me-down plants. She loves watching these plants grow, change and delight the senses. Even in the dead of winter, the colors in the sunroom evolve and the beautiful patterns and shapes of the leaves remain. Some of the plants even smell nice, like the night-blooming cereus, which releases an intense fragrance.

These plants are decorations, just like the artwork from friends and family that she treasures. The plants, however, are even more dynamic than the artwork.

“The fact that it’s alive and changes makes it even more interesting,” Steele says.

Some of the plants in the sunroom were impulse buys, such as the little blue-green frilly succulent she couldn’t pass up after spotting it at Shenk’s Greenhouse in Smoketown.

Some are the reward for a good deed. The other week, while helping with the Power Packs program at Manheim Township’s Schaeffer Elementary School, Steele trimmed the dead leaves from an office fern. She came home from the school where she used to teach with some of the baby ferns.

Friends who are downsizing will hand over plants like a purple oxalis or that ZZ plant.

Others come from the Muhlenberg Botanical Society’s fall and spring plant exchanges. Native plants are usually the most-sought-after finds at the swaps. Indoor plants are often the last ones picked.

“I feel sorry for them and end up taking them home,” Steele says.

The variety of plants keeps things interesting in the sunroom and prods her to learn each plants’ likes and dislikes. She’s rewarded with blooms just about every day of the winter.

“If you have enough volume of different things, you’re lucky enough to have something in bloom,” she says.

It’s hard for her to pick a favorite, but Steele has a few. The lady slipper orchid is tricky to grow, so she appreciates when it blooms, as it did in early January.

Gifts from friends are also special, along with a peperomia with deeply textured leaves.

“I love how it’s so ripply,” she says.

Outside, during warmer months, she grows tomatoes, lettuce, pole beans and broccoli. Perennial flowers, like iris and peonies, add a touch of English garden style.

She also babies a fig tree outside. Last year, more than a hundred figs sprouted, but they never ripened before the frost.

As temperatures drop, she’ll bring begonias into the basement and native carnivorous plants into the garage.

And she’ll continue to appreciate the beauty and joy of the 50 or so plants inside her sunroom.