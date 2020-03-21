This story was published in 2019.

After decades of fighting pests with chemicals, Creek Hill Nursery turned to a new weapon — a parasitic wasp with the scientific name of Aphidius colemani.

This wasp is deployed to control the aphids that feed on some of the thousands of plants grown inside the Leola nursery.

How they attack the aphids sounds like something out of a horror movie.

Plants on which aphids feed give off signals, which are picked up by the wasp. The wasp eats the waste aphids leave behind and then the female wasps lay their eggs inside the aphid nymphs. The wasp eggs hatch inside and the young feed on the nymphs, which become insect mummies.

When the wasps mature, they chew their way out of the nymphs and continue the hunt for more aphids.

It’s bug versus bug at greenhouses like Creek Hill Nursery, which focuses on growing starter perennial plants, from acanthus to yucca. Creek Hill is a wholesale grower, so its 40-plus greenhouses are usually hidden from the public, with no signs out front. The Strasko family that owns it opened the doors to LNP/LancasterOnline for this series about the largest greenhouses in Lancaster County.

Back to those bugs

Creek Hill has more than a dozen greenhouses at its main location in Leola, plus nearly 30 more scattered throughout the county. The greenhouses are controlled environments with a double layer of plastic overhead, computer-controlled misters and a compost tea mixer the size of a hot tub.

Pests, however, still make their way inside and want to feast on the thousands of tiny plants.

About a decade ago, Creek Hill started moving away from using broad-spectrum chemicals to chemicals that target specific problems. The business also started an integrated pest management system, explains Laura Buck, an assistant grower who runs the program.

The traditional chemicals will kill plant-damaging bugs like thrips, aphids and two-spot spider mites. They’ll also wipe out many more species. The insects, however, develop resistances to the chemicals, so stronger doses are needed, Buck says.

“We can work smarter, not harder,” she says.

That’s where the biological insects come in.

Persimilis, for example, is a predatory mite that loves to eat the two-spotted spider mite.

Buck pulls out a magnifying glass and zeros in on a leaf to find the persimilis, a shiny orange insect shaped like a teardrop.

“Here we go,” she says. “We’ve got a group of them together.”

They’re moving around some two-spot eggs, a perfect meal for the predator. Over the past few years, Buck has watched and learned how they work.

“They start at the bottom of the canopy and work their way up and clean it out,” she says. “I’ve never seen a chemical work as well.”

Perennial diversity

This delicate balance happens throughout the greenhouses, where more than 500 types of perennials are grown, many with different varieties. Instead of growing massive amounts of a few popular plants, Creek Hill likes to grow a wide variety of what Vice President Ross Strasko calls niche stuff.

His father, Ron Strasko, worked for nearby Green Leaf Plants for 15 years and then started his own business in two greenhouses at home. Strasko bought the Leola property from Green Leaf in 1998.

Some of the greenhouses still have relics of Lancaster County’s horticultural past. Under the tables in one building are concrete planters that held roses back in the 1910s. Another greenhouse used to grow violets and violas; now they’re filled with tables of lavender plants and anemones.

Creek Hill expanded into five locations around the county as much of the flower industry moved to South America and Africa, and other businesses closed their greenhouses, Ross Strasko says.

Creek Hill found its niche in the wide variety of perennial plants it grows. These days, more than half of the plants start as tissue culture. These pieces of plants come to Leola from around the world. Tiny pieces of heuchera, for example, are used to create cloned plants that are the same age, same variety and have a uniform look. A hormone treatment helps them grow leaves and another hormone treatment helps them grow roots, Ross Strasko says.

Then they go into a mist room where they’re watered 10 seconds every 10 minutes to encourage root growth. They’re weaned and then moved elsewhere for hand-watering.

About a third of the plants grown at Creek Hill come from cuttings. and a small number grow from bare roots.

The plants usually grow here for about eight weeks. Then they’re sent to customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. Most customers will finish growing them in larger containers for sale to the public.

While the vast majority of plants grow in two months, one of the exceptions is the epimedium, which takes about nine months.

It’s a groundcover that doesn’t mind shade, and Creek Hill grows 13 varieties of it, including one that has red-tinged, heart-shaped foliage with amber flowers and another that has dark purple-black foliage and purple and white flowers. They take time to grow, but it’s worth it, Ross Strasko says.

“You can ask a large price for it because other people won’t produce it and don’t know how,” he says.

Discovering Fireworks

Another plant that Creek Hill is known for is a striped red grass. Fifteen years ago, a greenhouse worker discovered a red fountain grass that was striped. It took about five years to figure out how to propagate the odd plant, Ross Strasko says, but Creek Hill now has its own variety. It’s called Fireworks and because it’s hardy only in warmer zones, it’s one of the few annuals the nursery produces.

“It’s really cool to see it around the world,” he says.

Diverse workforce

Ron Strasko also says he’s proud of the number of immigrants he’s hired through Church World Services to work at the greenhouses. A word-of-the-day poster shows where many of them grew up. There are words in Cambodian, Nepali, Spanish and Somali languages.

And through the years, six of the company’s international workers have become citizens, he adds.

“It’s great to work with new Americans,” Ron Strasko says.¶