While flowers in the garden may be fading, hibiscus are popping up at the bar.

Lancaster’s Thistle Finch Distillery has released a hibiscus-flavored vodka.

The vodka is Thistle Finch’s Penn Square vodka flavored with dried hibiscus, says distillery owner Andrew Martin. The spirit joins a lineup of floral vodkas, including lavender vodka and rose vodka.

The hibiscus batch will be smaller than Thistle Finch’s average run of about 1,000 bottles, Martin says.

It will be sold at the tasting room, 417 W. Grant St., and at Shot and Bottle, 2 N. Queen St., Lancaster. The vodka will not be sold at state liquor stores.

For more on Lancaster County distilleries and food: