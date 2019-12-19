This Christmas, Conan has his own stocking to hang. It’s red and hand-knit with a big reindeer and his name stitched around the top.

Harvey’s stocking, green with a matching reindeer, is coming along and should be finished in time for the holidays.

These stockings are Christmas decorations. They hold gifts, like oranges or toys and maybe lumps of coal for those who were on the naughty list. While some stockings might be store-bought, plenty of families have homemade stockings. Often, they match. When a new baby arrives (or sometimes, a pet), it’s time to add another stocking. When someone reaches a relationship milestone, they earn their place in a family’s holidays with a stocking of their own.

If the crafty stocking-maker is no longer around, knitters like Rosalie Kreider will fill the space on the mantle.

Kreider, a knitter from Stevens, made her first stockings about 40 years ago when she celebrated her first Christmas with her son, Robert. She knitted a large red stocking with a fuzzy white snowman and stitched “mommy” on top. She knitted a green stocking with a fuzzy white beard and added “daddy.” And she made another one for her baby boy.

She added stockings for each child: Randall, Rustin, Ralyssa, Roseauna, Ralph and Ronald G. Jr. “RG”; snowmen for the girls and santas for the boys.

Kreider made stockings for nieces, nephews and grandchildren. She knit for friends and friends of friends. She hung a few stockings at Ewebiquitous in Lititz and heard from strangers who needed stockings for the holidays. This season, the Lititz yarn shop hung vintage stockings Kreider made in bright red and “true green” yarn and sold all of them.

“It’s nostalgia,” says Emily Wenger, who works at the shop. “You don’t see these any more.”

Vintage stockings

The tradition of hanging hosiery by the fireplace goes back years. In “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” a poem written in 1823, St. Nick “filled all the stockings; then turned with a jerk,/And laying his finger aside of his nose/And giving a nod, up the chimney he rose.”

Smithsonian Magazine traces the modern tradition to the legend of a poor man with three daughters. St. Nicholas wanted to help but knew the man would refuse charity. So he slid down the chimney and poured gold coins into the girls’ stockings drying by the fire.

Through the years, some hang actual socks and others hang decorations that are more like foot-shaped bags with plenty of room for gifts.

Knitting tradition

Kreider learned how to knit and crochet as a child in Utah and picked it back up as an adult in Lancaster County after she started working with a woman who knitted.

Kreider knit and crocheted during breaks when she was a secretary at the former Community National Bank of Southern Pennsylvania. She used to knit at her children’s basketball and football games. Now she’s more likely to knit at McDonald’s at night when her husband wants to grab a coffee.

She makes dishtowels topped with yarn and dishcloths along with Christmas stockings.

“I have friends who have seen me make them, so they want some,” she says.

Friends and family have given her patterns of a Santa face or a Santa profile. Kreider searches eBay and Etsy for new patterns and vintage wool yarn in Christmas colors.

Some ask her to match the pattern of their childhood stockings, which takes some digging. One woman, for example, knew her son’s girlfriend would join them for Christmas. Kreider tracked down the pattern for the girlfriend’s stocking to make a similar stocking.

Some want stockings to give as gifts when someone joins the family through marriage or when there’s a new baby.

Kreider has made a stocking for a boy who died before his first birthday. The family hangs it up every Christmas next to the stockings of his siblings and parents.

Through the years, Kreider guesses she has made more than 100 stockings and sent them around the country, most to strangers. Every Christmas, her stockings are hung by the chimney with care.

“It makes me feel proud,” she says. “I like to see them hanging something that they can keep the rest of their lives.”