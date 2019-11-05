GABF

After a three-year drought at the Great American Beer Festival, a Lancaster County brewery brought home a medal.

 Brewers Association

Swashbuckler Brewing Co., Manheim, won a silver medal for its Dunkelweisse, a German-style wheat ale. The brewery is at Mount Hope Estate and Winery.

More than to 300 medals were awarded at the beer festival in Colorado last month. Judges rank beers in dozens of beer styles in this competition from the Brewers Association.

The last time a county brewery won an award was in the 2105 competition, when Stouts Brewing Co. in Adamstown won a silver medal for Oktoberfest, a Vienna-style lager and Iron Hill Brewery’s Lancaster location won a silver for its Russian imperial stout.

Swashbuckler’s medal was one of seven for Pennsylvania breweries. The beers cover a wide range of styles, from sours to an imperial stout.

Here’s a list of winning beers from Pennsylvania:

Gold medals

Contemporary American-style pilsener: Lazy River Pils, New Trail Brewing Co., Williamsport

German-style dark lager: Pious Monk Dunkel, Church Brew Works, Lawrenceville, Pittsburgh

Imperial stout: The Russian, 2SP Brewing Co., Aston

Silver medals

German-Style Wheat Ale: Dunkelweisse, Swashbuckler Brewing Co., Manheim

Belgian-Style Lambic or Sour Ale: Olly, Free Will Brewing Co., Perkasie

Brett Beer: St. Eldritch, Cellar Works Brewing Co., Sarver

Bronze medal

English-Style Brown Ale: Mischievous Brown, Helltown Brewing., Export