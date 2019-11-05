After a three-year drought at the Great American Beer Festival, a Lancaster County brewery brought home a medal.
Swashbuckler Brewing Co., Manheim, won a silver medal for its Dunkelweisse, a German-style wheat ale. The brewery is at Mount Hope Estate and Winery.
More than to 300 medals were awarded at the beer festival in Colorado last month. Judges rank beers in dozens of beer styles in this competition from the Brewers Association.
The last time a county brewery won an award was in the 2105 competition, when Stouts Brewing Co. in Adamstown won a silver medal for Oktoberfest, a Vienna-style lager and Iron Hill Brewery’s Lancaster location won a silver for its Russian imperial stout.
Swashbuckler’s medal was one of seven for Pennsylvania breweries. The beers cover a wide range of styles, from sours to an imperial stout.
Here’s a list of winning beers from Pennsylvania:
Gold medals
Contemporary American-style pilsener: Lazy River Pils, New Trail Brewing Co., Williamsport
German-style dark lager: Pious Monk Dunkel, Church Brew Works, Lawrenceville, Pittsburgh
Imperial stout: The Russian, 2SP Brewing Co., Aston
Silver medals
German-Style Wheat Ale: Dunkelweisse, Swashbuckler Brewing Co., Manheim
Belgian-Style Lambic or Sour Ale: Olly, Free Will Brewing Co., Perkasie
Brett Beer: St. Eldritch, Cellar Works Brewing Co., Sarver
Bronze medal
English-Style Brown Ale: Mischievous Brown, Helltown Brewing., Export