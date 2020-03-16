Faced with weeks of canceled events, a Lancaster County catering company is shifting to delivering meals and offering free meals to those in need.

Delivering food is one way Hilary Mace, owner of Scarlet Runner Catering, can keep her staff working and help people who need it the most. Since she put the word out Friday, the phone’s been ringing non-stop with orders, paid and free, she says.

"This is just the beginning," she says.

Mace’s kitchen staff-turned drivers planned to start deliveries Tuesday. They made their first delivery Monday at lunch to a woman who had no food at home. The woman typically eats at Arch Street Center, Mace says. The center closed Friday due to concerns about the coronavirus and will offer take-out meals Wednesday, March 18, the agency says on its website.

Scarlet Runner gave the woman enough food to last about two days: a big batch of chicken corn soup, macaroni and cheese plus deli meat and cheese for sandwiches and fruit, Mace says.

Scarlet Runner, 2467 Lititz Pike, started out nine years ago delivering healthy, fresh food, Mace says. Since then, the business has shifted to catering big events like weddings and corporate fundraisers.

All of the business’ large events were canceled through the end of March. So Mace is shifting back to delivery.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The business is set up to limit interactions, Mace says. The kitchen is small and not open to the public. There are only several employees and two kitchen staff will handle deliveries throughout Lancaster County. They will leave the food at homes, knock and walk away.

Since the word went out on flyers and social media, people have offered to make deliveries. Mace declined because she wants to keep the team small.

One way to help is to donate, she says. Paying customers can add donations to their orders. Donors and businesses also can give online. Mace is also reaching out to food suppliers for ingredients.

Even before the state ordered "non-essential" businesses closed Monday, Mace heard from people living paycheck to paycheck and those who aren’t able to leave their homes.

Orders and donations can be made at thescarletrunner.com or by calling 717-208-7607.

Related articles