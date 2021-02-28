In 2018, Americans spent more than $72 billion — billion! — on weight loss programs and related products. Joining their ranks was award-winning journalist Barry Estabrook, who was on doctor’s orders to shed 40 pounds. But in the course of trying a dozen popular diets (including Whole30, South Beach and Weight Watchers) over a three-year period, Estabrook discovered that he had more success when devising his own weight-loss regimen than following someone else’s.

His adventures in weight loss and a closer look at the ever-growing weight loss industry are chronicled in the newly released “Just Eat: One Reporter’s Quest for a Weight-Loss Regimen that Works.”

Well-known for his award-winning deep dives on the food industry, Estabrook was facing a different kind of investigation, that of his personal health.

“My weight didn’t really affect me,” Estabrook told LNP | LancasterOnline in a phone call last week. “I was gaining about a pound a year, and it was not something I really noticed. And I have been lucky in that I’m genetically, physically strong. I still could go out and paddle a canoe, carry packs on mountain trails, cross-country ski.”

But in 2017, his doctor in Vermont, where Estabrook lives, told him he needed to get serious about his dangerously soaring blood pressure and lipid levels, even though he was already taking the maximum dosage for medication. It was a wakeup call, said Estabrook, one that forced him to get honest.

“For the past few years, that strength I mentioned, it really wasn’t as vigorous,” he says. “It all came crashing down. I remembered looking in a shop window in New York City and seeing a man that was not me.”

Since that life-changing doctor’s visit, Estabrook is 26 pounds lighter and no longer taking blood pressure medication. In excerpts from our conversation below, Estabrook speaks candidly and with humor (much like his book) on how he got there and the lessons learned along the way.

You are well known for your investigative reporting and breaking down complicated issues about the food system. In “Pig Tales,” you expose the cracks in the industrial pork industry and in “Tomatoland,” you document the inhumane conditions of the tomato pickers in Immokalee, Florida. But “Just Eat” may be the most personal of your work to date. What was it like to put a spotlight on your own story, one of weight loss and personal family history?

It was uncomfortable. As an investigative reporter, you get to shoot behind the hedges and duck back down. I purposely tried to be a very quiet narrator in my other books. It was hard. On the flip side of that, I first went about dieting in a foolish way by jumping on a couple of trends. I should have — and I did — know better. After that, I went on a couple of diets that simply did not work, including the Whole30, which was a hard diet to follow. I did lose 13 pounds in a month, but I gained it all back.

As an investigative reporter, you always tell people, you owe it to yourself or to know what you’re eating and how it’s produced. For this book, I applied that premise to myself and this whole industry of dieting. I turned my reportorial gun around and pointed at myself and also did a deep dive into the history of dieting.

Dieting is really an American phenomenon. Why are we so obsessed with dieting? With the exception of maybe Britain, no other county has this weird obsession that we have, despite the obvious fact that almost everyone knows that diets doesn’t work.

Without giving too much away, you write about the extreme nature of the fad liquid diet known as the Master Cleanse. Did that rank as the craziest thing you tried? Or is there another diet that wins that prize?

It would be pretty hard to beat. Maybe one of those old diets that tells you to eat nothing but bananas and skim milk (which in the 1930s was endorsed by the American Medical Association). It was completely crazy. And it’s surprisingly popular among famous people like Beyonce. I convinced myself that if I could knock off 10 pounds from my 40-pound goal, I could suffer for a week.

But it was physically dangerous for me, in my mid-60s, to do something so drastically. What scared me off, was that by Day 4, I was profoundly dizzy. I also had to station close to the bathroom. Most of the weight loss is associated with water. Part of it is your body trying to flush irritants from your intestines. Your body has to burn glycogen from your liver. As soon as you start eating again, the liver goes out of its way to build glycogen, which means you gain it all back.

Toward the end of the book, you write that “the secret to weight loss is that there is no single secret.” That you have to discover what’s best for you. It reminds me of something I tell cooking class students, that “there’s no one-size-fits-all approach” to eating meat or not. I imagine part of getting closer to what works includes getting honest with oneself. What pieces of the puzzle did you have to wrangle in order to move forward?

That’s exactly right. There is no one size. One researcher found a subject who lost 50 pounds just by shifting to light beer. The point being is that how we eat is deeply personal. From the time we are babies, we don’t want anyone forcing us to eat anything. And a diet doesn’t work when someone tells you to eat according to their template.

What I’ve learned is to lead a diet, not follow it. And yes, it means looking very hard at your own eating habits and find your “big sins” — and yes, most of us have them.

In my case, one was weird and almost unconscious: potato chips. My pattern was for lunch, I’d go to a deli gas station and get a sandwich and a bag of chips a couple days a week. I live in the country, so I spend a lot of time driving. I’d go through three or four bags a week. That basically was adding a full day’s worth of calories. I didn’t even realize that those little bags contain 450 calories.

I also love cheese, and I live in Vermont, home of wonderful artisanal cheese. During Weight Watchers (now known as WW International), I discovered that the days when I would shoot over my (WW) points limit, I realized I had not been eating just a little sliver of cheese, it was more of a hunk.

But really my biggest sin was alcohol. I wasn’t a roaring drunk. But you know, I’d have a couple of drinks per day without fail. I started to look closely at that. One glass of wine is five ounces. Ha! Measure that out and put it in a wine glass. There’s a reason they’re called “home pours.”

I added that all up, and it was a huge amount of calories. I am one of those people for whom it’s easier not to have the first drink, than not to have a second one.

When I went to WW, everybody had their demons. I was probably the only guy in the class whose serious demon was artisanal cheese and corn liquor.

Alcohol affects you in ways that go beyond the calories. It’s in the same category as sugar and ultra-processed flours, and it does give you the nibbles. There’s research that has looked at the increase of food calories — more than 400 — on days that you drink.

It also affects your sleep, which has a profound effect on your willpower the next day; lack of sleep activates lots of the hormones that tell you you’re hungry even though you’re not.

Your personal regimen, as you describe, includes more vegetables and less meat — what does that look like on an average week? And what does not that no longer include?

Nothing is banned. But for me, it’s just easier not to have alcohol than to be bothered by it. My wife and I have shifted from having some sort of animal protein every day to a couple of times a week, but what’s been kicked in is a lot more vegetable-based main course dinners. If we had one every 10 days before, now it’s two or three times a week. And our meat portions are much smaller.