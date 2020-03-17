As the sun rises on St. Patrick’s Day, shamrock plants puff up and spread their leaflets wide. By the end of the day, they fold back up to relax through the dark night.

It’s the same dance on this Irish holiday and every day.

The transformation might not be that obvious when looking at an oxalis plant. (Think if this as a plant version of watching water boil.) This time lapse over three days makes it clear.

What is happening here?

The leaves are responding to light, according to Penn State ag extension. Opening up the leaves is like creating a big solar array. The more leaf exposed to the sun, the more energy it can grab for photosynthesis.

It’s still unknown why the plant rests at night. “Hypotheses have suggested greater protection against nocturnal herbivorous insects or even decreasing the effect of moonlight on the setting of the plant’s biological clock,” says Penn State.

Why are shamrocks a sign of St. Patrick’s Day? St. Patrick used the shamrock to explain the holy trinity when he brought Christianity to Ireland, according to Living Shamrock.

And while the plants sold around St. Patrick’s Day are called “shamrocks,” they are different from the shamrocks found in Ireland. The original shamrock is likely a trifolium, which looks a lot like the oxalis plant popular in the U.S.