The history of Conguegos

The home Lyons-Neville named Conguegos was once the farm of John Musser, a man who immigrated from Switzerland to Lancaster in 1727. Musser was an apprentice of a physician in Lancaster and also had a farm in Manor Township. He started to build a house at the farm. That home was finished by his son Jacob in 1750. Jacob Musser was also a physician who treated patients in the home. Lancaster County Medical Society recognizes his home as the oldest private hospital in the county.

Typical of early German homes, the original house had two rooms on the first floor, a central chimney and a corner staircase that winds as it leads to the second floor.

Benjamin Musser doubled the size of the building in the 1800s, for his 18 children and his patients.