The real estate ad in the Sunday paper was tiny, but the phrase “in the manor” caught Pam Lyons-Neville’s eye.
That was where her mother’s ancestors lived and where she had always wanted a farm of her own. So she went to look at the fieldstone farmhouse from the 1700s.
As soon as she turned into the driveway, Lyons-Neville felt a connection.
In the basement, she spotted gravestones. Looking closer, she saw the names etched into the stones were members of her family.
The property in Manor Township is now hers and again it’s a place for the family to gather. Extensive renovations there highlight the home’s 18th century features and added 21st century conveniences. Outside, the 22-acre property has thousands of new plants with a focus on native species.
The work was recognized by Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County with the group’s landmark property rehabilitation award. That honor is given to someone who has shown a long-term commitment to conservation by maintain a site’s historic significance.
For Lyons-Neville, the project also was a way to honor her ancestors, whom she feels are present in spirit on the property.
The work began soon after she bought the parcel in 2016 for $725,000 and hired a group of remodelers who shared her vision.
“This was the mantra for everyone who worked on it: ‘You may not cut into anything. You may not remove anything,’ ” she says. “ ‘If you do have to cut in and remove something, every piece of dust needs to be saved.’ ”
Lyons-Neville wanted to keep as many original details as possible. Some spots were left intentionally bare to show what the house was like long ago. For example, a shiplap wall in a bedroom was left with faded gray-blue paint. Several doors were left untouched.
“They look terrible, but they’re original, and I didn’t want to paint them for that reason,” Lyons-Neville says.
The house had been repaired through the years, but there was a lot to maintain in its 4,500-square feet over the centuries. And making those repairs while keeping things historic wasn’t easy. Cliff VerMulm, master craftsman with Diversified Master Craftsmen in Mohnton couldn’t go to the hardware store to find replacement doors, for example.
So he came up with ways to repair what was there. He stabilized a sagging “Indian door” with a steel rod.
Outside, he repaired window jambs and added storm windows in front of the original windows. The shutters were stripped and repaired. Some marks raised questions.
“One of these has a shot in it from a shotgun,” VerMulm pointed out.
Respecting the history
In the master bathroom, tile and fixtures from a modern renovation were removed. VerMulm built a pocket door from a salvaged door and added trim to match the rest of the home. He also worked with 200-year-old blue and white Delft tile that intimidated others working on the house.
“I want to touch it,” VerMulm says. “I go to all of these museums and they say ‘no touch.’ ”
The kitchen was gutted and rebuilt with soapstone counters and a fridge tucked between two doors. The crumbling chimneys were relined. The fireplaces were restored.
With so many renovations scheduled, Eric Summy stepped in as a general contractor as well as handling the electric. Summy is owner of E and S Electric in Brownstown.
He upgraded the home’s electrical system, which was difficult in a house with thick stone walls.
In the basement, crews discovered an arched room lined with sheep hair plaster,predating horsehair plaster. The room still had hooks hanging, so it may have been a place to store food. When Lyons-Neville took over, it was filled with furnaces, a water heater and electrical panels.
Now it’s an open space, lit by new marine-style lights.
Upstairs, in an entryway lined with artwork, Summy added lights with adjustable beam spreads. With some adjustments, each light can spotlight an area of a painting, like the glow of the moon or a lantern.
“It looks pretty cool at night,” he says.
Making new look old
Outside, the eye to history starts with the stone walls lining Highville Road. The walls are new but built to look like they were crumbling.
Brad Groff, co-owner of River Valley Landscapes, worked with mason Andy Mylin to make the new look aged.
“What would this have looked like 200 years ago?” Groff says.
They found stone for the walls in a five-mile radius of the home. One exception was a large boulder turned into a water trough. It’s connected to a well that used to be covered with concrete. The above-ground well is now surrounded by stone and connected to a fountain trickling into the trough.
The courtyard behind the home is the only area with a formal landscape design. There, four garden beds are planted with herbs and tomatoes. In between are paths of crushed oyster shells.
The rest is purposefully casual with an emphasis on native plants. They added more than 500 trees in the woodlands, including oaks, maples, dogwood and red buds. They removed invasive species like mile-a-minute and tree of heaven. They added paths through the woods and native wildflowers like golden ragwort, wild columbine and ferns.
They also planted about 12,000 bulbs throughout the property, including drifts of daffodils, crocus and snowdrops.
While many of the plants are native, Lyons-Neville picked some because the name had significance.
“Everything has a purpose and a sentimental value to her with this property,” Groff says. “Nothing is put here without a deeper meaning.”
And those grave markers found in the basement?
They are now set into the wall in the meditation garden. The walled garden grew from a cement slab Lyons-Neville guesses was once the foundation of a long-gone building.
The stone walls there direct one’s eyes to the surrounding landscape. A window frames nearby Indian Hill. Lyons-Neville named the space “Conguegos” for a Native American elder, a queen who lived here before her own ancestors.
Now that the renovations indoors and outside are finished, she loves having the fires going and inviting family over for the holidays.
“Everything is so warm,” she says. “It just glows.”