In the midst of a pandemic, Food in Uncertain Times is a virtual conference to explore big topics like racial inequity in the food system.

Capping the day of discussion on diversity and grains Thursday night will be a happy hour with PA Pride on the menu. The beer will be released today at 40 craft breweries around the stage, including Suburban Brewing Co. in Honey Brook.

The idea for the beer flowed from the conference, organized by the Center for Regional Agriculture, Food and Transformation at Chatham University in Pittsburgh.

Deer Creek Malthouse, a Chester County business, will end Thursday’s conference sessions with a discussion about using craft beer as a way to make agricultural and social impact.

Breweries in PA helped create a beer for the happy hour, says Chadd Balbi, co-owner of the craft beer-focused digital production company. PA Pride's made with organic spelt grown in Dauphin County and two-row barley from Chester County.

Outside of the conference, the goal was to get this beer in front of as many Pennsylvanians as possible, he says. Organizers settled on a mix of trendy (the haziness) and something approachable to people around the state: a pale ale.

Susquehanna Brewing Co., Pittston, brewed and canned the beer in 16 oz. cans. About 1,000 cases were sent to 40 breweries around the state. The closest one to Lancaster County is Suburban Brewing Co. in Honey Brook.

Here's a full list of where PA Pride will be available: