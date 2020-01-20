This spring, a new hazy IPA will be on tap at Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant in Lancaster and this one was made by a homebrewer.
Colby Mullins’ Hop Showers IPA won the brewery’s first homebrew competition. The York homebrewer won the chance to brew his beer with Iron Hill co-founder Mark Edelson. Two Iron Hill brewers judged the final round of beers this weekend and picked the IPA as the best.
Edelson and his business partner Kevin Finn started as homebrewers before growing the business to 16 locations through Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and South Carolina.
“While I may question the name of the competition (Brew with a Legand),” Edelson says, “The respect I have for the creativity found within the homebrewer community continues to astound us as professional brewers.”
More than 180 homebrewers entered 365 beers in five regions, says Mackenzie Maloney, with Food Shelter PR.
In the central Pennsylvania region, including Lancaster County, about two dozen people entered 50 beers: IPAs and stouts to saisons and spiced ales, says Kyle Hallett, lead brewer at the Lancaster brewery. He, along with Edelson and Iron Hill brewers in the region, judged the beers on how they matched the style.
They picked five as finalists: a stout, a grodziskie, Mullins’ IPA, a Belgian dark strong ale and a specialty saison.
Saturday, Hallett and Justin Sproul, a regional brewer with Iron Hill, judged the finalists.
Their favorite was the IPA, followed closely by the saison.
“It was a nice balance. It was a good IPA,” Hallett says. “Sometimes it can get too boozy or a little too bitter.”
After Mullins makes his beer at the brewery, it will be on tap at the Lancaster location and possibly at other locations in the region. That will probably be around April, Hallett says.
A dollar from each pint will be donated to a charity picked by the winner.
The other winners are:
- Lou Casta and Tim Egan with their Dewey Beetem & Howe, a saison with beets, won the greater Philadelphia region contest judged at Iron Hill Ardmore.
- Patrick Smith’s Paddy’s Wm. Younger BS Porter won the New Jersey contest, judged at Iron Hill Maple Shade.
- Matt Ayers’ Belsnickel imperial porter won the Delaware contest, judged at Iron Hill Newark.
- And David Byer’s I’ve Gotta Get Out of Here, a German-style Schwarzbier, won the South Carolina contest, judged at Iron Hill Greenville.