Craft breweries are among the many businesses hurting during the coronavirus crisis.

A new charity beer to support breweries around the world will be available in Lancaster County Saturday. The All Together beer will be released by Spring House Brewing Co., Lancaster.

All Together is a “worldwide, open-ended beer collaboration created to raise support for the industry we love so much.” Other Half Brewing in Brooklyn came up with the idea and asks for a portion of proceeds to support workers in the hospitality field. "The rest should help brewers weather the storm felt by COVID-19," the brewery shared online.

“As much as this is about raising money, this is also an exercise in awareness so that local communities can understand how daily life has been upended for those that rely on social gathering to make a living,” the brewery shared online.

By the middle of the week, nearly 600 breweries in 41 states and 39 countries signed on to make the beer.

In Pennsylvania, more than 20 breweries signed up to make the beer, including Spring House Brewing Co. and Suburban Brewing Co. in Honey Brook.

Spring House’s head brewer Matt Keasey decided to join the effort, says Scott Richardson, sales manager.

“We’re trying to figure out the next thing we can do to support each other and stay alive,” he says.

Earlier this week, the Brewers Association released the annual growth report, showing that in 2019, craft breweries’ volume share continued to grow.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Although craft brewers entered 2020 on a solid foundation, the beer landscape is dramatically different today than it was just a few months ago,” says Bart Watson, chief economist for the trade group. “Breweries will be facing new realities due to the pandemic with extended closures, tight cash flow, societal shifts, and other economic variables in play.”

The All Together beer recipe shared by Other Half Brewing was made to be either a Northeast IPA or a West Coast IPA, depending on the bitterness. The brewery also shared a homebrew recipe for the beer.

Spring House’s version will be a hazy Northeast IPA, available in 16-ounce cans. Four packs are $18 and cases are $99. The beer will be available at the brewery, which has curbside pickup for phone and online orders.

Other Half shared label art as well as the recipe. Spring House added new artwork, Richardson says. The brewery artwork from Dan Fetters, of Wilmington, Del. Fetters was considered as part of the year-long series of limited edition beers featuring artists from the region.

Proceeds from Spring House’s version of All Together will be used to bring back and provide relief to its staff, Richardson says.