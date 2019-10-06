At your next dinner party, you might serve pasta from Italy, cheese from France, olives from Greece and whiskey from Ireland.

You might, however, want to serve those items sooner rather than later because the bill for all of them might soon double because of a trade war that’s far from the one with China that has dominated headlines.

A possible trade war between the U.S. and the European Union is bubbling. While the sides still have time to come to an agreement, local businesses that import such products as cheese and olive oil are considering their options, which include finding similar high-quality items from outside of Europe or, perhaps, raising prices.

“This has the potential to be bad,” says Bill Mandros, co-owner of Mandros Imported Foods in Lancaster city.

He recalls that not too long ago another trade war boosted taxes on French imports like Dijon mustard and Roquefort cheese.

“I love Roquefort,” he says. “I can’t live without it.”

So he paid more and increased the price at the store. Eventually, the taxes went back to normal.

From planes to cheese

This time around, the U.S. pushed for new tariffs on certain European products in response to a controversy involving Airbus, the European airplane manufacturer, and the U.S. firm Boeing. The World Trade Organization authorized the U.S. to add tariffs on nearly $8 billion in European goods, AP reports. Those new taxes will start Oct. 18.

Cheese, olive oil and whiskey are on a list published by the U.S. Trade Representative’s office in July. Since then, President Donald Trump has threatened to add more products, like French wine, to the list.

At this time, it’s difficult to know exactly what items will be subject to increased tariffs.

View this post on Instagram Everybody loves 🧀 A post shared by Green Meadow Farm (Gap, PA) (@greenmeadowfarmpa) on Jul 27, 2018 at 4:15pm PDT

Cheese hike

The price of cheese could double, suppliers have told Bill Houder, owner of Town Clock Cheese Shop in Gap.

In response, Houder has taken a few steps to protect his business.

“I feature a lot of Goudas from Holland,” he said last week. “I brought in some extra wheels.”

He is worried about the prospect of tariffs, especially if prices go up around the holidays, the busiest time of year.

If the imported cheese runs out, Houder says, he might try to buy cheese from other suppliers or reach out to local producers.

At Mandros Imported Foods, Bill Mandros has heard from a supplier that the cost of some European cheeses could double by the end of the year, which he says would be a disaster.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

However, he can’t do much now to prepare. Stockpiling some types of highly perishable cheese wouldn’t be a good idea.

“They would be rotten by Christmas,” Mandros says. “And some of them are odorous to begin with.”

For now, he’s hoping both sides can come to an agreement soon.

The search for olive oil

With most of the olive oils at Olio Olive Oil & Balsamics imported from Europe, company president Joe Desimone is keeping an eye on news about the trade war. If taxes increase too drastically, it will be impossible to sell imported products, he says.

So he’s hopeful suppliers will find other olive oil sources outside of Europe. But not just any olive oil will do.

“It’s not just a matter of getting olive oil,” he says, “it’s getting quality olive oil.”

Desimone also worries about the companies they might have to stop buying from, such as Laconiko, a favorite olive oil producer from Greece.

“A big problem is once this is all over, are we going to get these olive oils back?” he says.

Timing is important, too. Olive oil made last year is now in the U.S. The crop that will soon be harvested won’t show up here until February.

And while whiskey is on the latest list, Shawn Kelly, spokesman for Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, said he had no comment about the issue.