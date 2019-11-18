An Elizabethtown College graduate competed on Family Feud last week with his Harrisburg-area family.
Jameson Weaver competed with his brothers Nate and Brady and parents Jim and Donna Weaver. They faced off against the Bussey family. The Weavers missed out on the big prize but the family still had fun, they told Temple News.
In between the game show's questions Jameson and Brady Weaver sang “Oh Danny Boy” to the show’s host, Steve Harvey.
Jameson Weaver graduated from Elizabethtown with a degree in business administration/finance in 2016.
Here are a few clips from the show: