Only a few years after the Grahams traded Lancaster city for the suburbs, they thought about moving back.

They had moved to School Lane Hills when they started a family. The neighborhood had lots of kids, but few went to public schools. They decided to delay a big disruptive move until the kids were off to college. When friends moved back to the city, the wait was over.

The Grahams found a new home in an 1800s carriage house on East Grant Street. They spent two years renovating it from apartments to a single home. The house now has historic details and their own DIY additions. Downtown life is a short walk away, and at home they can relax on a new rooftop deck where they can join water balloon fights with their neighbors.

“I felt more part of a neighborhood in six days here than I ever did for 16 years out there,” Kathi Graham says.

A fixer-upper

When Kathi and her husband, Tim, started looking for a home, they wanted one with character, something big enough to make a home but not a warehouse.

Kathi ran and biked down alleys and side streets, looking for possibilities.

She spotted the brick carriage house with a big garage downstairs and a rickety porch on the side. The couple already managed four rental units in the city and were used to handling repairs. However, this building hadn’t been updated for decades. It also wasn’t for sale at the time.

They watched Kathi’s sister manage renovating an old farmhouse from the basement up. If that could be done, the Grahams could tackle the carriage house. They bought it in 2016 and got to work.

Major changes

The couple hired architect Melanie Lefevre with LeFevre Funk Architects, Lancaster, to redesign the space. Walls came down. Floors were leveled. Electrical, plumbing and heating were overhauled. Interior designer Henrietta Heisler tweaked the plan and reworked the space. The home now has three bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, plus an attached suite with its own bathroom.

Kathi, 51, stepped in to oversee the work. After graduating from Penn Manor High School, she spent time on the ski slopes in Colorado and then New Zealand before moving back home and joining the family office supply business. Tim, 53, is an electrical engineer with PP&L. Their children are Jason, at University of Pittsburgh, and Rachel, at McCaskey High School. They also have two rescue dogs, Mia and Babette.

A lifelong project

Looking back, Kathi says she’s been collecting items for this carriage house for her whole life. Take a sewing machine table she picked up as a girl when her parents cleaned out a home in New Jersey. Forty years later, the table’s a sink in a bathroom.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

She found barn doors on Craigslist and added them outside, at the home’s new entrance. Barn doors are also indoors, sliding open to reveal a bathroom upstairs.

Another door from a family member’s property became a dining room table.

“I just like old stuff and the history of it all,” Kathi says.

She finds items on Craigslist, at antique shops and the Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

Peeling back layers

The brick walls were exposed throughout the space, revealing details like graffiti from the 1800s and corn cobs. In the master bedroom, old plaster was scraped to prep for a skim coat. Her contractor suggested they leave it bare, and they did that. Opinions are still split over that decision.

While a lot of original details remain, the floors were in such rough shape, they were covered with new flooring. Kathi found wormy red oak. After installation, the Grahams stained it darker, making it more like the original floor.

Finishing touches

Some of the details Kathi tackled.

“Two years ago, I was afraid of power tools,” she says. “Now, it’s opened up a whole new world.”

While it might take her longer to do something, she doesn’t mind.

For example, Kathi spotted bubble tile on a local home tour. But when she went online, she found it was $160 for six square inches. So she bought some clay.

“I got the roller,” she says. “I got a bunch of circle things and I made my own tile.”

The tile’s waiting to be installed in the bathroom.

And on top of it all is a new rooftop patio, accessible from a spiral staircase. There are lights strung up, a roll of artificial turf underfoot and extra netting so the dogs don’t chase the water balloons.