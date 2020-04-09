Today’s homebuyers love open floor plans, but an entire open floor with 15-foot ceilings, rows of old sewing machines and no heating or cooling system isn’t usually what they have in mind.

That’s exactly what Tony and Daisy Pagan got in 2004 when they bought a two-story building at Second and Locust streets in Columbia and decided to convert the second floor into their home.

The couple — Tony is a chemical salesman and Daisy is a wedding planner — were looking for an empty warehouse to repurpose into a reception hall for Daisy’s business. Their ultimate goal was to live at the same location and avoid two mortgages, Daisy says.

Unfortunately, the 170-year-old building at 200 Locust St. was far from move-in ready — and far from empty. In fact, it was filled to the brim with remnants of its many lives over the past century and a half, including post office, pharmacy, Civil War hospital, saloon, machine shop and sewing factory.

Daisy saw potential, but not everyone shared her optimism.

“The very first time we came in, Tony didn’t even come upstairs,” she recalls. “He walked in and saw all the junk and walked out.”

The Pagans’ children, then a college student and a high school senior, weren’t exactly thrilled either.

Daisy’s mother cried.

But Daisy’s optimism — or as she now calls it, blissful ignorance — won out. Today, the second floor is a modern and elegant living space, and the Pagans are proud keepers of the building’s storied past.

A cultural hub

Like a combination of gracious hostess and knowledgeable museum tour guide, Daisy leads visitors from the towering double-door entrance off Second Street up the wide staircase to her second-floor home, sharing bits of history along the way.

Once Columbia’s cultural hub, the Italianate-style building was dedicated with much fanfare in June 1851 as home to the Odd Fellows. The fraternal and charitable organization held meetings on the third and fourth floors and maintained a ballroom on the second floor. The building was originally four stories until fire claimed the top two floors in the 1950s.

“Most of the time, these types of halls in Columbia had businesses down below,” says Christopher Vera, president of the Columbia Historic Preservation Society.

(Fun fact: Columbia’s most famous Odd Fellow was Godfrey Keebler, of Keebler cookie fame, Vera notes. He moved to Philadelphia shortly before Odd Fellows Hall was built.)

Most recently, 200 Locust St. was home to the New Era Overall Co., known for its patented work trousers and work aprons. The Pagans purchased the property from Fred Smedley II, son of the company’s founder.

“We bought the building as is. It was full of stuff,” Daisy says. “There were so many sewing machines, it was like somebody went on vacation and never came back. We hit a switch and they all turned on.”

From factory to home

Transforming the former factory into a home was daunting, not only because of what the couple had to remove but also because of what they had to preserve, since the building is in Columbia’s historic district. They spent a year renovating their living space and another year on the first floor.

“Most of the historic architecture needed to be salvaged and replicated outside,” Daisy says. “It was a free-for-all inside.”

An ancient-looking Singer sewing machine sits on the landing between the first and second floors, one of several pieces salvaged when the Pagans cleaned out the building 16 years ago. At the top of the stairs, a grommet machine, a work apron and a framed advertisement for New Era work trousers sit outside what once was Fred Smedley’s office. It’s now a dressing room for brides who use Daisy’s first-floor event space, Perfect Settings.

Beside the office, double glass doors lead to the Pagans’ bright loft-style living quarters, where there once was a factory and, before that, a ballroom. The main living area is an expansive open space that flows from kitchen to dining area to living room. The space is bathed in light thanks to 11 windows that each stand about 10 feet tall. As part of the renovation, the Pagans had to replace all 11 windows, keeping them historically accurate. That came to a hefty $2,200 per window, says Daisy, who prefers not to share the total cost of the building renovation.

The couple installed a wall extending most of the length of the living area and created a partial upstairs featuring three bedrooms and a master bath along a hallway that overlooks the main living area. Beneath that upstairs addition, on the opposite side of the main living area, Daisy and Tony have carved out a cozy family room/office space.

The Pagans’ decor is an eclectic mix of the antique and the modern. Among their favorite finds from Burning Bridge Antiques in Columbia is a massive mirrored door from a Philadelphia church. Tucked behind an inviting semicircular sofa in the living room, the mirror reflects a series of vibrant paintings depicting Puerto Rico street scenes.

That juxtaposition of old and new continues in the kitchen, which they elevated by necessity so they could run pipes beneath the floor. “We designed that kitchen seven times,” Daisy says. “It was probably the biggest design headache.”

Along with the stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, maple cabinetry and large breakfast bar is a decoratively carved island fashioned from an old printer’s table from the former Columbia Spy newspaper building. Warped from a leak in the roof, the table sat in the sewing factory for years and was likely headed for the junk heap. Then Daisy learned that Fred Smedley had used it to wrap his Christmas gifts.

“I couldn’t part with it,” she says, so Tony painted it and gave it a new butcher block top.

The kitchen’s light bamboo flooring is another modern contrast with the original dark wood flooring in the rest of the main living space. The Pagans were able to salvage the floor, sanding it for three days straight before adding a satin finish. “I kept thinking it would be so much easier to carpet it,” Daisy says.

After renovating the first two floors, the Pagans had nowhere to go but up. There was still a partial staircase to what used to be the third floor, so they created a sitting area at the top of the stairs and a rooftop terrace that overlooks the Susquehanna River.

Despite the sweat and tears, Daisy says it’s been great living in a building that’s so tied to the borough’s history.

“It’s beautiful what Tony and Daisy have done to that building,” Vera says.

Since they bought the place, people have come bearing gifts from the past, like old photographs and even a prescription pad from the Odd Fellows Pharmacy.

“It’s great bumping into townspeople who have stories about how the building has evolved,” she says.