In this 1923 photo from Platovka, Russia, Mennonites load wagons with boxes of American milk. Several hundred wagons were needed for some larger transports of relief materials. It is 10 miles from the train station in Platovka to the center of the settlement, Klubmikowo. Several shipments of food relief were also brought from the city of Orenburg, which is 12 miles away. D.R. Hoeppner oversaw feeding operations in Orenburg, and later directed the tractor operations and importation of horses from Siberia under the auspices of Mennonite Central Committee, from 1923-26.