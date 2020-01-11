Did you know ...
... why MCC is headquartered in Akron?
“MCC is in Akron because of a chance date,” said Ken Sensenig, MCC’s assistant East Coast director.
Orie O. Miller was a student at Goshen College in Indiana in the 1910s. He and a friend had a double date with two young women at the college but hadn’t determined who would be paired with whom. Miller is said to have announced, “My date will be the second person coming down the stairs in Kulp Hall.”
That turned out to be Elta Wolf ... whose father owned a shoe factory in Akron. When they married, he moved to Akron and, for 20-plus years, became the volunteer executive director of MCC.
... four MCC workers have died as a result of intentional violence?
Clayton Kratz was arrested by the Red Army and disappeared in Russia in 1920; Marie Fast was aboard a ship in the Mediterranean that struck a mine in May 1945; Daniel Gerber was captured by the National Liberation Front and disappeared in Vietnam in May 1962; Glenn Lapp was killed in Afghanistan in August 2010.
... MCC volunteer Lois Gunden Clemens was named by Yad Vashem, the Holocaust museum in Jerusalem, as “Righteous Among the Nations”?
Fluent in French, this Goshen, Indiana, native volunteered to help at a children’s home along the French-Spanish border in 1941 as World War II raged in Europe. While there, she worked to hide Jewish children at the home. She eventually was arrested and spent 14 months in prison before being released as part of a prisoner exchange in 1944.
... MCC built its first mobile cannery in 1946?
The organization has since built three replacement mobile canneries. Since 1946, the mobile canneries have provided 19,215 tons of canned meat to people around the world.