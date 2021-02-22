Philadelphia’s Penn Museum has announced “CultureFest! Holi!” virtual programming highlighting the Hindu celebration widely known as the Festival of Colors.

Holi originated as a celebration of fertility and the harvest. It occurs on the last full-moon day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month. Popular celebrations include colorful parades, dances and folk songs.

The following activities are appropriate for all ages and are presented in partnership with Penn’s South Asia Center. Registration is required. To register and for more information, visit lanc.news/PennHoli2021.

— March 2, 1 p.m.: Mehendi (henna tattoo) demonstration. For kids ages 5-12. Free.

— March 3, 6 p.m.: Commemoration and Monuments in Medieval India. $5.

— March 9, 1 p.m.: Holi, the Festival of Colors. Kids ages 5-12 learn more about the meaning of each color and the plants that help achieve such rich hues. Free.

— March 11, 1 p.m.: Holi, the Mythology Brought to Life. Artist Soumya Dhulekar creates live illustrations to tell the story behind a legend in Hindu mythology, featuring a guest narrator. $5.

— March 16, 1 p.m.: Mughal Miniature Paintings. Kids ages 5-12 learn about how Persian miniatures affected this painting style. Free.

— March 17, 4 p.m.: World Wonders: Holi, Triumph and Colors. Presentation exploring myths and rituals that are part of Holi. For families with kids ages 5-12.

— March 25, 5:30 p.m.: Casual happy hour with faculty from Penn’s South Asia Center streamed on Facebook.

— March 29, 6 p.m.: Holi Celebration with Three Aksha, a Philadelphia-based dance academy. $5.