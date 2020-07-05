Last month, I learned how to salsa, hula and dance like an extra in a Bollywood film.

And I didn’t have to leave home.

I was one of a thousand or so people who signed up for dance parties via Zoom. These Saturday morning virtual dance parties came from Daybreaker, a group that throws early morning parties that are more sweat and connection than booze and pretension.

Daybreaker’s in-person dance parties stopped during the pandemic and moved online. I signed up to see how the energy, connection and hugging looked virtually.

These daytime dance parties are part of a growing movement to separate the dance floor from the nightclub. When Daybreaker launched in Philadelphia, I went to a rare weekend session. (Usually they are held early on a weekday morning. Great to break up the week but not so great if you don’t live in the neighborhood.) It was fun and exhilarating to just dance.

But that was two years ago. I’m a new parent and haven’t made time to go to any of the weekend Daybreaker sessions in Philly or any dance class in Lancaster County.

Lately, I’ve been working from home with day care closed and family socially distant. What is this free time you talk of?

Still, when I saw the email about the Saturday Staycation Series, I immediately signed up.

There was no commute.

The sessions had a sponsor so they were free.

The dance party’s at home so my daughter could join in if she wanted.

We were about three months into isolation and these virtual voyages were meant to help with the wanderlust.

Each “trip” started with a dance lesson. The first one had some technical difficulties. Our teacher’s cable disconnected a few times as he bounced around his home. The screen switched back to our host, who awkwardly ad-libbed live. A few times, our teacher’s glamorous background scenes from India gave way to reveal his real set-up: a plain white-walled room.

These problems made me feel more connected. Our teacher didn’t have a professional camera crew. He too was alone, streaming this call on his phone in a home that wasn’t Instagram perfect. That’s OK.

The camera went from person to person holding up signs from their hometown. There were people from all over the world: young and old, dancing by the pool and on top of the couch.

There also was time to watch performances by a Bollywood star for the trip to India plus a fire dancer and a professional hula dancer in Hawaii.

Outside of these parties, there are plenty of solo dance breaks (and singing breaks) to the beat of the playlist in my house. They don’t require tickets or a calendar alert.

The feeling of just dancing for an hour was something completely different. The joy was not the same as a burst of dopamine during a run, too.

I forgot for a bit that there was a global pandemic.

Dancing with other people, even far away, made me feel less alone.

At the end, everyone was asked to share photos of people they missed. The photos flashing on the screen reminded me we may be apart, but technology can bind us together, sometimes in ways that don’t make a lot of sense on paper.

One of these days we won’t be so distant.

These virtual dance parties help in the meantime.