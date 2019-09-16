From drag queens to Amish eats, Lancaster County has been the setting of many TV adventures.

Here are five shows or episodes that have been filmed in the county.

"Amish Mafia"

Though the "reality" TV show was marketed to show the inner workings of the Amish and Mennonite communities, the show was scripted and largely fake. You can read an extensive article about the series here.

All of "Amish Mafia" was filmed in Lancaster County, however. The show aired from 2012 to 2015.

"Drag Me Down the Aisle"

This year, four drag queens who had been featured on "RuPaul's Drag Race" came to Lancaster to take part in a couple's special day for the TLC show "Drag Me Down the Aisle."

The episode featured local businesses such as Anita's on Walnut, the Universal Athletic Club on the Oregon Pike and Fetching Flora and Floral Designs of Mount Joy.

John and Emily Lewis were married in December 2018. You can read more about their wedding and the episode here.

"Bizzare Foods: Delicious Destinations"

In 2018, the Travel Channel film crew went to Lancaster Central Market, Hammond's Pretzel Bakery, Stoltzfus Meats and other businesses. The projected airing date is sometime in 2019, according to a story written by LNP reporter Mary Ellen Wright.

"State Plate"

American Idol winner Taylor Hicks visited Lancaster County during the Pennsylvania-based episode of "State Plate," a TV show that highlights staple dishes in each state. LNP reporter Mary Ellen Wright wrote that Hicks visited Welsh Mountain Canning Co. in New Holland, Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Cafe in Bird-in-Hand and Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery in Lititz.

The filming crew visited in 2017.

"Aharoni & Gidi's Wonderful Journey"

Israeli television show hosts Yisrael Aharoni and Gidi Gov visited Lancaster in 2018 to film an episode about the Lancaster Central Market.

Did we miss any shows? Let us know in the comments below.