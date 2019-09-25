Are you brave enough to make sweet treats using a high-protein flour that comes from a common insect?

On its website cricketflours.com, the Cricket Flours company, of Portland, Oregon, offers recipes using products that include flour made from crickets.

The company makes its flour by milling whole crickets into a fine- or coarse-grain powder.

The company, one of a few that makes and sells cricket flour online, also sells a cricket protein powder that offers nutrients such as protein, calcium, iron and vitamin B12.

Here’s a banana bread recipe that uses the cricket flour.

CHOCOLATE ESPRESSO BANANA BREAD WITH CRICKET FLOUR

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 cups Cricket Flours All Purpose Baking Flour

• 3 to 4 very ripe bananas

• 1/3 cup melted butter

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1 pinch sea salt

• 1/2 cup coconut sugar

• 1/2 cup brown sugar

• 1 egg, well beaten

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 shot of espresso, cooled to room temperature

• 3 tablespoons of organic cocoa powder

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 F.

In mixing bowl, add together the bananas and melted butter and mix until fully combined.

Next add in the baking soda, salt, brown sugar, coconut sugar and egg.

Once combined, mix in the vanilla extract, espresso shot, cocoa and the cricket flour.

Place the mixture in a slightly greased 4-by-8-inch pan and set on the middle rack of the oven to bake for 50 minutes.

Or, you might try these cricket-flour pancakes.

CRICKET FLOUR PROTEIN PANCAKES

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 cups of All Purpose Baking Cricket Flour

• 3 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

• 3/4 teaspoon salt

• 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar

• 1 egg

• 3 tablespoons butter, melted

• 1 1/4 cups milk

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

Directions:

Start by mixing all dry ingredients in a large bowl until fully mixed.

Melt butter and mix the milk, egg and vanilla in a separate container.

Make a indentation in the middle of the dry ingredients, and pour in mixed liquids and mix until the batter is evenly mixed in.

On a stovetop set to medium-high, use a lightly oiled pan to begin cooking the cricket-flour pancakes.

Pour approximately 1/4 cup per pancake, and cook until golden brown on each side.