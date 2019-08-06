These 10 movies were filmed in Lancaster County: how many did you know about?

Lancaster County may not be Hollywood, but it has had its share of film sets here.

The most notable is perhaps 1985's Academy Award-winning film,"Witness," with Harrison Ford.

"Girl, Interrupted"

Part of the movie was filmed in a house on North Pine Street in Lancaster city. In the film, Daisy (Brittany Murphy) lived in the house.

- Year debuted: 1999

- Director: James Mangold

- Notable actors: Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie, Brittany Murphy

"Witness"

Harrison Ford and Kelly McGillis played the role of two lovebirds at Krantz Farm in Strasburg.

Ford, a detective on the run, found love and solace with McGillis, an Amish woman.

- Year debuted: 1985

- Director: Peter Weir

- Notable actors: Harrison Ford, Viggo Mortensen, Danny Glover

"Beloved"

Part of the film "Beloved" was filmed at the Landis Valley Museum.

- Year debuted: 1998

- Director: Jonathan Demme

- Notable actors: Oprah Winfrey, Danny Glover, Thandie Newton

"The Boys from Brazil"

In this sci-fi thriller, Nazi doctor Dr. Josef Mengele (Gregory Peck) clones Adolf Hitler in an attempt to reinstate the Third Reich. One of the clones was hiding out on a farm which happened to be in Lancaster County.

- Year debuted: 1978

- Director: Franklin J. Schaffner

- Notable actors: Gregory Peck, Laurence Oliver, James Mason, Lilli Palmer

"For Richer or Poorer"

After filing for divorce, Brad (Tim Allen) and Caroline Sexton (Kirstie Alley) find themselves in legal trouble. Eventually, they hide out in Intercourse, where they have to dress and act as Amish people in an attempt to evade the consequences of their actions.

- Year debuted: 1997

- Director: Brian Spicer

- Notable actors: Tim Allen, Kirstie Alley, Wayne Knight

"Home"

In this film, Marcia Gay Harden plays a woman with addiction problems, a troubled marriage and breast cancer.

- Year debuted: 2008

- Director: Mary Haverstick

- Notable actors: Marcia Gay Harden, Michael Gaston, Eulala Scheel

"Another Harvest Moon"

The director, Greg Swartz, is a former Lancastrian. He directed this movie and worked with Doris Roberts and Ernest Borgnine.

- Year debuted: 2010

- Director: Greg Swartz

- Notable actors: Ernest Borgnine, Doris Roberts, Piper Laurie

"Diamond Men"

This indie crime thriller was filmed partly at Neptune Diner in Lancaster city.

- Year debuted: 2000

- Director: Dan Cohen

- Notable actors: Robert Forster, Donnie Wahlberg

"Thomas and the Magic Railroad"

The Strasburg Rail Road was one of the main filming locations for this movie.

- Year debuted: 2000

- Director: Britt Allcroft

- Notable actors: Peter Fonda, Mara Wilson, Alec Baldwin

"Upcoming: Brave the Dark"

Jared Harris, lead of HBO's Chernobyl, will play the role of Stan Deen, a Lancaster theater vet who died in 2016.

- Filming date: October 2019

- Director: Damien Harris

- Notable actors: Jared Harris