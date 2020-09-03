Home renovation shows are the life’s blood of HGTV. After all, who doesn’t want to watch someone transform a neglected dump with outdated linoleum floors into a contemporary-chic showplace?

But we also tune in for the personalities — many of them couples who balance their personal and professional lives right in front of the camera.

Think Chip and Joanna, Christina and Tarek, Kortney and Dave.

Lancaster County has its own share of husband-and-wife home-renovating teams, like Anthony and Holly Reynolds of Harmony Redesign. The couple tackle a few projects a year, with each house taking about four to six months to complete.

The business is just the two of them, with occasional subcontractors for plumbing and mechanicals. “It’s pretty much me on-site doing things I probably shouldn’t do (alone), like setting beams,” Anthony says.

Their current makeover is a home on North Mary Street in Lancaster city.

So how does their life compare to an HGTV reality series?

“Some of the things are incredibly accurate from a design standpoint,” Holly says.

“It always takes longer and it always costs more,” Anthony quips.

Like many a designing duo, she’s the dreamer and he’s the doer. She’ll have a great idea, and he’ll make it a reality — or bring her back to reality by telling her, for example, that she can’t remove that wall.

“I haven’t given him a project yet that he hasn’t figured out what to do,” Holly says.

Anthony enjoys helping other people figure things out as well. He likes creating Instagram stories showing how to do things like build a wall or educating viewers on some aspect of homebuying or home renovation.

As for those dramatic conflicts we often see on reality TV?

“We haven’t had too many major disagreements,” Anthony says.

Maybe that’s because they’ve been best friends since their high school days at Penn Manor, he says. Like any married couple or business partners, they’ve learned to compromise.

“We actually like each other. We’re actually friends,” Anthony says. “At the end of the day, we’re still going to be friends. We’re still going to be married.”

Although the pair are currently content doing their own two or three projects a year, Holly says they may consider tackling other people’s fixer-uppers in the future.

There may not be cameras or a big reveal for millions of viewers, but the satisfaction is still the same.

“It’s a creative outlet for me,” Holly says. “I like taking something that people think is worthless and showing people the potential is there.”