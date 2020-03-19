With gyms closing for two weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19, some are moving workouts online.

Fitness studios and instructors throughout Lancaster County are offering virtual yoga, Zumba, barre, Pilates and more.

I am Limitless was among the fitness studios to close a few days ago. The women in charge of the studio on Granite Run Drive usually coordinate spin, barre, kettlebell classes and more. After the studio closed, they quickly arranged a new schedule packed with virtual workouts, meditation classes and a book club, all free in the IAL Virtual Facebook group.

“We want to offer things that will keep everybody busy, focused and sane,” says co-owner Christina Richardson. “You may be home alone but you’re not alone. We’re in this all together.”

Kelly Barbour, a Zumba instructor, has been offering free Zumba classes this week to friends and strangers.

Usually, the Ephrata woman teaches classes at local libraries. Those were canceled due to coronavirus.

So for the past few days, she’s done one-on-one classes via Skype. She decided to spread the word on Facebook and NextDoor to find more clients for her free online classes. Doing so helps her stay motivated while sharing her classes with others, safely.

“Fitness is very important for your physical health but also your mental well being,” she says.

Barbour says she hopes her classes will help people cope with being cooped up. She’s experimenting with new platforms and has scheduled free Facebook Live classes Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m.

Here are a few gyms and instructors in Lancaster County offering virtual and at-home workouts.

Empower Training Systems

Empower Training Systems is organizing free outdoor workouts throughout Lancaster County and asking people to keep their distance. These will also be livestreamed on Facebook where they can be watched later along with other workout videos. The next workouts are Thursday, March 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the CV track and Friday, March 20 at 5:30 p.m. at EmPower’s gym, 276 Granite Run Drive.

Evolution Power Yoga

Evolution Power Yoga has yoga classes on-demand online for $6.99/month with a free 10-day trial.

Fourmation Fitness & Training

Fourmation Fitness & Training is sharing daily home workout routines on its Facebook page.

I am Limitless

I am Limitless has virtual workouts, meditation classes and other activities, such as a book club for free in the IAL Virtual Facebook group. Free workout videos will be offered on YouTube.

Move It Studio

Move It Studio has virtual barre and Pilates classes, plus babe + me yoga on Zoom. A two-week virtual package for new clients is $79 and includes two weeks of in-studio classes when the Lititz and Lancaster studios re-open. Friday, 6:30 p.m. classes will be pay-what-you-will. Daily at noon, the studio will share a 10-minute movement session for free on Instagram Live.

Tread House

Tread House has free workouts on YouTube.

Other studios throughout Lancaster County are planning virtual classes. If you have some to share, fill out this survey. When it is approved by one of our staff members, it will show up in the gallery below.

