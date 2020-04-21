Two Lancaster County distilleries won medals in the American Distilling Institute’s Judging of Craft Spirits Awards.

Judges evaluated more than 1,000 entries and announced awards online April 8.

Thistle Finch Distilling, Lancaster, won four awards.

Bonded Straight Rye won best of category and a gold medal in the rye whiskey category.

Market Alley Distilled Gin won a bronze medal in the contemporary gin category.

Straight Rye won a bronze medal in the rye whiskey category.

Pine Creek Spirits, Elizabethtown, won a silver medal for its Parade Day Vodka in the vodka, neutral character category.

Finding a bottle of one of these award-winners is more difficult now because of COVID-19. Pennsylvania’s liquor stores are closed and limited sales have since been available on FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com. Several Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Lancaster County are among those now offering curbside pickup.

Both distilleries are offering online orders and curbside pickup. Thistle Finch also will ship orders.