Adding an extra bathroom to your home, building a fire pit in your back yard and rolling out wall-to-wall shag carpeting in your living room might make the perfect home for your family.

But which renovations add the most value to your home?

And what styles and materials resonate with buyers when you eventually sell your home?

Here are the renovations, features and maintenance that will help your home value, according to recent research. Some are as simple as mowing the lawn.

Sources: Remodeling magazine 2020 Cost vs. Value report, Harrisburg region; National Association of Realtors. HomeLight Top Agent Insights

*In a dated 200-square-foot kitchen, the renovation includes replace cabinet fronts with shaker-style wood panels and drawer fronts, including new hardware. Replace cooktop/oven range and slide-in refrigerator with new energy-efficient models. Replace laminate countertops; install mid-priced sink and faucet. Add new resilient flooring and paint.

**Remove 300-square-foot of vinyl siding from bottom third of street-facing façade. Replace with manufactured stone veneer, including sills and corners.