If you've tackled small projects, you may want to move on to something more involved.

Which renovations add the most value to your home?

Remodeling magazine creates an annual Cost vs. Value report, comparing the cost of home renovations and the return on investment at resale.

These are the top projects for Lancaster, based on the percent of cost recouped in the sale of the home.

*In a dated 200-square-foot kitchen, the renovation includes replace cabinet fronts with shaker-style wood panels and drawer fronts, including new hardware. Replace cooktop/oven range and slide-in refrigerator with new energy-efficient models. Replace laminate countertops; install mid-priced sink and faucet. Add new resilient flooring and paint.

**Remove 300-square-foot continuous band of vinyl siding from bottom third of street-facing façade. Replace with manufactured stone veneer, including sills and corners.

The full report can be found at bit.ly/CostValueLanc.

