“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Waitress,” “Anastasia” are part of Hershey Theatre's upcoming 2019-2020 Broadway Series.
The season begins with “Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” which runs Sept. 10 - 15.
The musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic book is directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien and music by Grammy, Emmy, and Tony winner Marc Shaiman and extra songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 movie.
“A Bronx Tale” runs Nov. 1-3.
The musical set in 1960s Bronx is based on the one-man show about family and the mob.
“Once On This Island” is Dec. 3-8.
This musical tells the tale of Ti Moune, a peasant girl in search of her place in the world.
“Bandstand,” runs Feb. 28-29.
This dance-driven musical set in post-World War II America won a Tony for Best Choreography.
“Blue Man Group” runs March 27-29, 2020.
The group’s has performed for 35 million people around the globe. The latest touring show is called “Speechless.”
“Waitress” will run April 14-19.
Based on a movie of the same name, this musical has a score by Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles.
And “Anastasia” will close the season, July 21-26.
The musical based on the animated film by the same name is set in the Russian Empire and Paris in the 1920s.
Subscription packages and individual tickets are available at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or the Giant Center box office. They also will be available at Hershey Theatre box office starting Aug. 18.