Get your pretzel necklaces ready for beer festivals coming up throughout Lancaster County.

At these festivals, you can sample a wide variety of beers from breweries near and far. These events have food and live music, too, and most raise money for local charities.

These seven beer festivals are coming up this summer and continue into fall.

Blues and Brews at Mount Hope

The 10th annual Blues and Brews event has two sessions with beer, wine and cider plus live music and all-you-can-eat seafood and barbecue.

When: Saturday, July 13

Where: Mount Hope Estate and Winery, Manheim

Tickets: Adults are $59.95 and children ages 5-11 are $19.95.

Information: bit.ly/BluesBrews2019

Central Pa Beer and Wine Fest

Emerald Foundation hosts the third annual festival with local craft beers and wine plus food trucks, live music, games and prizes. All proceeds benefit Emerald Community Campus programs such as the Access to Opportunities After-School Program for at-risk youth.

When: Friday, July 26, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Emerald Foundation, 2120 Oregon Pike, Lancaster

Tickets: $25

Information: emeralde.org

Rivertown Hops

Held at Columbia’s old carnival grounds, this festival from Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and CrocodileDog Marketing will have beer from 25 breweries, plus wine, cider, mead and spirits. There will also be food trucks. Proceeds benefit the chamber.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S. 10th St., Columbia

Tickets: VIP tickets are $50 for a 4 p.m. start; General admission tickets are $40 and designated driver tickets are $15. Save $5 on general admission and VIP tickets through Aug. 10.

Information: http://bit.ly/RTownHops

Oktoberfest

Celebrate Oktoberfest at Lancaster Liederkranz with German food, beer, music and dancing.

When: Sept. 20-22, Friday, 6-11 p.m.; Saturday, 1-11 p.m. and Sunday, noon-6 p.m.

Where: Lancaster Liederkranz, 722 South Chiques Road, Manheim.

Tickets: $6 for adults and $2 for children ages 6-15.

Information: lancasterliederkranz.com

Lancaster Craft Beerfest

Lancaster Craft Beerfest returns to Binns Park for year seven with beers, food and music. With construction at Lancaster Square, across Queen Street, the festival will have two timed sessions and no VIP session. Last year, more than 50 breweries offered dozens of beers to sample.

When: Aug. 24, Session 1: noon to 3 p.m.; Session 2: 4 to 7 p.m.

Where: Binns Park, Lancaster.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Tickets: $45. Designated driver: $12. A portion of ticket sales benefits Schreiber Pediatric Rehab Center.

Information: lancastercraftbeerfest.com

Lititz Craft Beer Fest

The festival will have more than 200 beers from 90 breweries in downtown Lititz. There will be food trucks, live music and a homebrew competition.

When: Sept. 22, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Main and Broad streets, Lititz.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale Saturday, July 6. Last year, tickets sold out in 90 minutes. Proceeds benefit local charities through Lititz AMBUCS.

Information: www.lititzcraftbeerfest.com

Brew-chanan Fest Craft Beer Festival

ESPN Radio 92.5 & 92.7 hosts the third annual festival with beer, wine, cider and mead from regional brewers. The event will also have food trucks, music, games and pop-up shops. A portion of proceeds benefit Angels Among Us Animal Sanctuary.

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 1 to 5 p.m.

Where: Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster

Tickets: Not available yet.

Information: bit.ly/BrewChanan2019