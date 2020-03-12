When Evan and Jenny Germann moved into their 1880 home, they could see the big picture.

They liked the brick exterior and the walkability of Lancaster’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood.

Inside their new home, they liked the layout. And they appreciated the quick fixes slapped onto their home when it was a rental for years. Those slapdash upgrades made their own renovations easier.

“There were no original moldings that we had to save, no grand fireplace that we needed to preserve,” says Evan. “It was Band-Aids on top of Band-Aids. We really exposed the history of the house by exposing what was left.”

They stripped away the decades to expose brick walls and ceiling beams. The couple, both artists, brought their artwork into their renovations. Jenny painted murals on the walls and designs on the floor. Evan, a woodworker, made the cabinets in the kitchen and much of the furniture. The fixes they made reflect their art, their aesthetics and incorporate the craftsmanship of their friends and artifacts from their families.

A forever home

The Germanns moved to Lancaster County 11 years ago after Jenny’s parents, Kevin and Sally Singer, moved here for work. She and Evan are both from Kansas and met in art school at the University of Kansas. While they originally planned to move to Chicago after college, they’re now proponents of living in a smaller city.

“This is an area that can support artists who can have a career,” Evan says. He sees some of his former classmates move to big cities and spend most of their time trying to pay the bills instead of making art.

In Lancaster, Jenny, 34, has time to make woodburned paintings she shows at Red Raven Art Company. She’s also the executive director of Manheim Township Education Foundation.

Evan, 35, is a furniture maker who makes custom millwork, mainly entryways, at Seven Trees Woodworking in New Holland.

During their time in Lancaster, they already bought and fixed up another home. Those renovations updated mechanicals and were projects focused on resale value.

For their next home, they wanted to make changes for themselves.

“We went into this hoping that it would be a forever home,” Jenny says.

They looked at the house on Mary Street when their last home was for sale, but passed because it needed too much work. Once the seller made improvements, the Germanns bought the brick home in October 2016.

An early surprise

One of the first tasks was exposing the brick — messy work that made sense to do before moving-in day. Jenny and her parents removed layers of paneling and plaster from the walls. They discovered the beams under the laundry room were rotted.

“My one or two day project turned into like two weeks concentrating on that,” Evan says.

Other surprises meant they needed to do more than aesthetic renovations. Evan took on things like rewiring the house after watching many YouTube videos.

Opening up the space

Tearing down walls between the kitchen, dining room and living room now means they didn’t have to be in the same room to be together.

They also removed a wall between the staircase and the living space. That opens up the narrow space and makes it brighter. To do this, Evan had to add support beams. However, these aren’t a quick fix. He made them from reclaimed maple and southern yellow pine. Jenny designed new steel railings for the stairs, which were made by a friend, Ben DeLuca of DeLuca Creations.

Removing a drop ceiling and a plaster ceiling gave the ceilings the look the Germanns wanted. It also left little soundproofing between the first and second floor. By adding acoustic rubber, medium-density fibreboard and laminate flooring upstairs, it’s now possible to watch TV while their baby Matilda sleeps.

Reclaimed memories

Many of the materials used throughout the home have special meaning.

Take the light fixture hanging over the dining room table Evan made from reclaimed Pennsylvania chestnut.

To make the light, he combined globes from two Pottery Barn fixtures. Evan hung them from wood from Jenny’s grandfather’s home in Nebraska, after it was destroyed by a tornado. The wood also lines a nook by the front door and in Matilda’s room.

A custom kitchen

There are plenty of custom details made just for the Germanns.

The kitchen has open shelving so Jenny’s baking supplies are never far away. The utensil drawers are just big enough to fit their butter knives. They also wanted a big island in the small space to cook with their children someday. Jenny designed the island with details like a built-in bread drawer on the side. A friend made the concrete countertop, and Evan built the cabinet to match the concrete slab.

Jenny also built a plant wall on the kitchen window for greenery and privacy. Succulents planted in metal buckets hanging from rods block the view while still letting in light.

Both like to entertain, so scheduling get-togethers at home were a way to wrap up projects.

“With renovating, we had to set deadlines for ourselves,” Evan says. “And we would usually do that by having people over, having dinner party at the house. And that motivated us. We had a date that we had to get as much stuff as we could. The baby was also big motivator.”

Working together

The Germanns have collaborated on creative projects, but renovating a home was something on a different scale. For one thing, they see things quite differently.

“I’m much more three-dimensional, and she’s much more two dimensional,” Evan says.

Working together on their home for a few years has made them better at explaining ideas and collaborating.

“I think it’s one of the best things that came out of like going through this process,” Jenny says. “Just how much I love now working on a project with my partner.”

A nook for dogs

And there are more projects.

Upstairs they added a dog room for Buckle, 10, and Kansas, 9, in a nook under the attic stairs. Each inch of the space has personal touches.

On the rear wall, Jenny painted a mural of dogs with a few bones. The right wall has a dog-sized gallery of photos hanging above food and water.

“We took like pictures of all these things that they would like,” she says. “So there’s a picture of the dog park. And then there’s pictures of their bone and some family photos.”

One detail is only visible to the dogs in their cushy dog bed: a picture of a dog sitting on a cat hangs above the door.

“I think they would think that was funny,” Jenny says.

Expanding the bathroom

The renovations had some compromises. When renovating a bathroom, the couple expanded it into what is now Matilda’s room.

“This doesn’t need to be a huge bedroom, but all of us are sharing the one bathroom,” Jenny says. “So it would be more helpful to have a little more space.”

That extra space allowed them to trade a mini freestanding claw foot tub for a standard-size tub and wall surround. Rotating a radiator opened up room to add a double sink. Adding a pocket door means the door no longer gets in the way.

Telling a story

In Matilda’s room, they took out a closet that spanned one wall and had hard-to-access space above. The new closet is next to a nook that fits a changing table now. Later, it’s the perfect spot for a desk.

One wall in the room is now filled with a jigsaw of lath strips from the first floor renovation. On top of the lath hangs Matilda’s name in cursive, surrounded by paper flowers made by her mother and in a frame made by her father.

It’s these details that make all of the construction and the hours worth it. Just as Evan wants his furniture to tell a story with each blemish, so do the projects he and Jenny have made in their home.

“I didn’t want there to be any surface that was not thought about, that wasn’t intentional,” he says.

