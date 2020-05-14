Two Lancaster County companies, plus another business with a local branch, have won national construction awards.

Warfel Construction Co., Brownstown, and Benchmark Construction Co., East Petersburg, won national Excellence in Construction awards from Associated Builders and Contractors. Also, United Rentals, Connecticut company with a branch in Lancaster County, received a National Diversity Excellence Award from the group.

Benchmark Construction received two awards. One was for its High Street Residence Hall project at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Cumberland County in the institutional, $10 million-$25 million category. The other was for its Frederick Patient Tower Overbuild at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital in the healthcare, $25 million to $100 million category.

Warfel Construction received an award for the Rydal Park Stream Restoration in Jenkintown in the sitework/landscape/hardscape category.

The awards recognize contractors for innovative and high-quality construction projects, the trade group says. The projects were judged on on complexity, attractiveness, challenges overcome, completion time, workmanship, innovation, safety and cost.

The award United Rentals received recognizes diversity leadership to attract workers typically underrepresented in the construction industry.

The awards will be presented at the ABC convention in Nashville in August.