Editor's note: This story was originally published June 3, 2019.

There are 27 drive-in theaters in Pennsylvania, according to the United Drive-In Theatre Owners Association, all listed below.

The last drive-in theater in Lancaster County was the Columbia Drive-In, which closed in 2005.

Brownsville Drive-in, Grindstone, PA

Point Drive-In, Northumberland, PA

Haar’s Drive-In, Dillsburg, PA

Laurel Drive-In, Hazleton, PA

Silver Drive-In, Johnstown, PA

Kane Family Drive-In, Kane, PA

Midway Drive-In, Mifflintown, PA

Cumberland Drive-In, Newville, PA

Moonlite Drive-In, Brookville, PA

Starlight Drive-In, Butler, PA

Skyview Drive-In, Carmichaels, PA

Hi-way Drive-in, Carrolltown, PA

Super 322 Drive-In, Clearfield, PA

The Dependable Drive-In, Coraopolis, PA

The Circle Drive-In, Dickson City, PA

Erwin’s Comet Drive-In, Dunbar, PA

Sky-Vu, Gratz, PA

Garden Drive-In, Hunlock Creek, PA

Palace Gardens Drive-In, Indiana, PA

Mahoning Drive-In, Lehighton, PA

Pike Drive-In, Montgomery, PA

Evergreen Drive-In, Mount Pleasant,PA

Shankweiler’s Drive-In, Orefield, PA

Bar Ann Drive-In, Portage, PA

Riverside Drive-In, Vandergrift, PA

Becky’s Drive-In, Walnutport, PA

Sunset Drive-In, Waterford, PA