Editor's note: This story was originally published June 3, 2019.
There are 27 drive-in theaters in Pennsylvania, according to the United Drive-In Theatre Owners Association, all listed below.
The last drive-in theater in Lancaster County was the Columbia Drive-In, which closed in 2005.
Brownsville Drive-in, Grindstone, PA
Point Drive-In, Northumberland, PA
Haar’s Drive-In, Dillsburg, PA
Laurel Drive-In, Hazleton, PA
Silver Drive-In, Johnstown, PA
Kane Family Drive-In, Kane, PA
Midway Drive-In, Mifflintown, PA
Cumberland Drive-In, Newville, PA
Moonlite Drive-In, Brookville, PA
Starlight Drive-In, Butler, PA
Skyview Drive-In, Carmichaels, PA
Hi-way Drive-in, Carrolltown, PA
Super 322 Drive-In, Clearfield, PA
The Dependable Drive-In, Coraopolis, PA
The Circle Drive-In, Dickson City, PA
Erwin’s Comet Drive-In, Dunbar, PA
Sky-Vu, Gratz, PA
Garden Drive-In, Hunlock Creek, PA
Palace Gardens Drive-In, Indiana, PA
Mahoning Drive-In, Lehighton, PA
Pike Drive-In, Montgomery, PA
Evergreen Drive-In, Mount Pleasant,PA
Shankweiler’s Drive-In, Orefield, PA
Bar Ann Drive-In, Portage, PA
Riverside Drive-In, Vandergrift, PA
Becky’s Drive-In, Walnutport, PA
Sunset Drive-In, Waterford, PA