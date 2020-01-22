The Wild and Scenic Film Festival, sponsored by the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, will be held Thursday (Jan. 23) at Penn Cinema’s IMAX Theatre, 543 Airport Road, Lititz. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the films begin at 6 p.m.
A happy hour, featuring appetizers, drinks and beer will be held before the screening.
Films shown at the festival are environmental and adventure films that look at the earth’s beauty and the challenges facing it as well as the work communities are doing to protect the environment. The films vary in length.
This year’s 14 films include “Blue Carbon,” about the multiple benefits that estuaries provide.
“Brotherhood of Skiing” is about the National Brotherhood of Skiers, which works to make the slopes more inviting for people of color and supports youth in snow sports.
“Music of Spheres” is about Wanda Diaz-Merced, a blind astrophysicist who studies the universe through sound, carrying on an ancient tradition.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.