Across the county, high school students are hard at work rehearsing on stage and working behind the scenes to entertain audiences with their spring theater productions.

Whether it’s a Disney classic like “Beauty and the Beast” or the ABBA-infused “Mamma Mia!” there’s something for every fan of live theater. And who knows? You might see the next Jonathan Groff in action. Check out this list of shows coming to a high school stage near you:

COCALICO HIGH SCHOOL

Show: “High School Musical.”

“High School Musical.” Performances: April 3 and 4 at 7 p.m.; April 5 at 2 p.m.

April 3 and 4 at 7 p.m.; April 5 at 2 p.m. Cost: $10 adults; $7 students through grade 12.

$10 adults; $7 students through grade 12. To purchase tickets: School office, 717-336-1423.

School office, 717-336-1423. Synopsis: Can a basketball player and a science geek find true love on stage? Find out in this stage version of the Disney Channel original movie.

COLUMBIA HIGH SCHOOL

Show: “Once Upon a Mattress.”

“Once Upon a Mattress.” Performances: March 26, 27 and 28 at 7 p.m.; March 28 at 2 p.m.

March 26, 27 and 28 at 7 p.m.; March 28 at 2 p.m. Cost: $8 adults; $4 students and senior citizens; free for children under 5.

$8 adults; $4 students and senior citizens; free for children under 5. To purchase tickets: General admission tickets available at the door.

General admission tickets available at the door. Synopsis: A whimsical and funny retelling of the story of “The Princess and the Pea” as it really happened.

CONESTOGA VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL

Show: “Beauty and the Beast.”

“Beauty and the Beast.” Performances: April 2, 3 and 4 at 7 p.m.; April 5 at 2 p.m.

April 2, 3 and 4 at 7 p.m.; April 5 at 2 p.m. Cost: $10 adults; $8 students and senior citizens.

$10 adults; $8 students and senior citizens. To purchase tickets: cvhsdrama.weebly.com/tickets.html, 866-967-8167 or school box office.

cvhsdrama.weebly.com/tickets.html, 866-967-8167 or school box office. Synopsis: It’s a tale as old as time as a beauty learns to see beyond the beast to find true love.

DAYSPRING CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Show: “Little Women.”

“Little Women.” Performances: March 20 and 21 at 7 p.m.; March 21 at 2 p.m.

March 20 and 21 at 7 p.m.; March 21 at 2 p.m. Cost: $8 adults; $5 students; $25 combo pack (two adults, two students).

$8 adults; $5 students; $25 combo pack (two adults, two students). To purchase tickets: dayspringchristian.com.

dayspringchristian.com. Synopsis: This musical tells the tale of the March sisters and their journey of personal discovery, heartache, hope and love.

DONEGAL HIGH SCHOOL

Show: “Seussical.”

“Seussical.” Performances: March 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m.; March 15 at 2 p.m.; senior citizens are invited to the dress rehearsal on March 12 at 2 p.m.

March 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m.; March 15 at 2 p.m.; senior citizens are invited to the dress rehearsal on March 12 at 2 p.m. Cost: $10 adults; $8 students and senior citizens.

$10 adults; $8 students and senior citizens. To purchase tickets: Box office 6 to 8 p.m. March 3, 5, 10 and 12, or one hour before each performance.

Box office 6 to 8 p.m. March 3, 5, 10 and 12, or one hour before each performance. Synopsis: Dr. Seuss characters take audience members on a journey through their imaginations.

ELIZABETHTOWN HIGH SCHOOL

Show: “Shrek the Musical.”

“Shrek the Musical.” Performances: March 12, 13 and 14 at 7 p.m.; March 14 at 1 p.m.

March 12, 13 and 14 at 7 p.m.; March 14 at 1 p.m. Cost: $10 adults; $7 students and senior citizens.

$10 adults; $7 students and senior citizens. To purchase tickets: bit.ly/ETownShrekLNP.

bit.ly/ETownShrekLNP. Synopsis: He’s an ogre who just wants to be left alone, but he finds himself on a quest to rescue a princess, and he encounters fairytale characters along the way.

EPHRATA HIGH SCHOOL

Show: “The Wizard of Oz.”

“The Wizard of Oz.” Performances: April 16, 17 and 18 at 7 p.m.; April 19 at 2 p.m.

April 16, 17 and 18 at 7 p.m.; April 19 at 2 p.m. Cost: $10 adults; $7 students.

$10 adults; $7 students. To purchase tickets: easdpa.org, 866-967-8167 or at the box office April 7, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; April 14, 4-6 p.m.; April 15, 5-7 p.m. or 90 minutes before show times on performance dates.

easdpa.org, 866-967-8167 or at the box office April 7, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; April 14, 4-6 p.m.; April 15, 5-7 p.m. or 90 minutes before show times on performance dates. Synopsis: A Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover there’s really no place like home.

GARDEN SPOT HIGH SCHOOL

Show: “Disney’s The Little Mermaid.”

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid.” Performances: April 16, 17 and 18 at 7 p.m.; April 18 at 1 p.m.; April 19 at 2 p.m.

April 16, 17 and 18 at 7 p.m.; April 18 at 1 p.m.; April 19 at 2 p.m. Cost: $12.

$12. To purchase tickets: Box office at 717-354-1584 or gspa.seatyourself.biz.

Box office at 717-354-1584 or gspa.seatyourself.biz. Synopsis: Ariel’s a mermaid, but she longs to be human and marry her true love, Prince Eric. She’ll have to navigate a dangerous deal with the sea witch to make her wish come true.

HEMPFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

Show: “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.” Performances: March 6 and 7, 7:30 p.m.; March 7 and 8, 2:30 p.m.

March 6 and 7, 7:30 p.m.; March 7 and 8, 2:30 p.m. Cost: $12 adults; $10 students and senior citizens.

$12 adults; $10 students and senior citizens. To purchase tickets: hempfieldsd.org/tickets or at the Performing Arts Center Box Office one hour prior to showtime.

hempfieldsd.org/tickets or at the Performing Arts Center Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Synopsis: It’s a tale as old as time as a beauty learns to see beyond the beast to find true love.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG HIGH SCHOOL

Show: “The Wizard of Oz.”

“The Wizard of Oz.” Performances: March 5, 6 and 7 at 7 p.m.; March 7 at 2 p.m.

March 5, 6 and 7 at 7 p.m.; March 7 at 2 p.m. Cost: $10 adults; $8 students and senior citizens.

$10 adults; $8 students and senior citizens. To purchase tickets: High school 2-4 p.m. school days starting Feb. 18 or at the door one hour before performance time.

High school 2-4 p.m. school days starting Feb. 18 or at the door one hour before performance time. Synopsis: A Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover there’s really no place like home.

LANCASTER CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

Show: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” preceded by the one-act play “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe.”

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” preceded by the one-act play “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe.” Performances: March 19, 20 and 21 at 7 p.m.; March 22 at 2 p.m.

March 19, 20 and 21 at 7 p.m.; March 22 at 2 p.m. Cost: $17 reserved seating; $15 general admission adults; $7 general admission students.

$17 reserved seating; $15 general admission adults; $7 general admission students. To purchase tickets: Send self-addressed envelope with payment to Tony Brill, Director of Fine & Performing Arts, 650 Juliette Ave, Lancaster, PA 17601. Make check payable to LCHS Fine & Performing Arts. Tickets also available at the door.

Send self-addressed envelope with payment to Tony Brill, Director of Fine & Performing Arts, 650 Juliette Ave, Lancaster, PA 17601. Make check payable to LCHS Fine & Performing Arts. Tickets also available at the door. Synopsis: Joseph, the favorite son of Jacob, is blessed with a beautiful coat and the ability to tell the future through his dreams, but that doesn’t sit well with his 11 brothers.

LANCASTER COUNTRY DAY

Show: “All Shook Up.”

“All Shook Up.” Performances: Feb. 27, 28 and 29 at 7 p.m.; Feb. 29 at 2 p.m.

Feb. 27, 28 and 29 at 7 p.m.; Feb. 29 at 2 p.m. Cost: $10 preorder; $12 at the door.

$10 preorder; $12 at the door. To purchase tickets: lancastercountryday.org.

lancastercountryday.org. Synopsis: Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” is retold through the music of Elvis in this high-energy show.

LANCASTER COUNTY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Show: “The Wizard of Oz.” Young Performer’s Edition (one-hour adaptation)

“The Wizard of Oz.” Young Performer’s Edition (one-hour adaptation) Performances: April 24 at 7 p.m.; April 25 at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

April 24 at 7 p.m.; April 25 at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Cost: $12 adults, $15 at the door; $8 students

$12 adults, $15 at the door; $8 students To purchase tickets: lccs.cc.

lccs.cc. Synopsis: A Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover there’s really no place like home.

LANCASTER MENNONITE HIGH SCHOOL

Show: “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.” Performances: Feb. 27, 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. March 1 at 3 p.m.

Feb. 27, 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. March 1 at 3 p.m. Cost: $12 adults; $10 students.

$12 adults; $10 students. To purchase tickets: Box office at 717-740-2456 or boxoffice@lancastermennonite.org.

Box office at 717-740-2456 or boxoffice@lancastermennonite.org. Synopsis: It’s a tale as old as time as a beauty learns to see beyond the beast to find true love.

LINDEN HALL

Show: “The Wizard of Oz.”

“The Wizard of Oz.” Performances: April 2, 3 and 4 at 7 p.m.

April 2, 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. Cost: $15 adults; $10 children and students.

$15 adults; $10 children and students. To purchase tickets: 717-626-8512, ext. 101.

717-626-8512, ext. 101. Synopsis: A Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover there’s really no place like home.

LITITZ CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Show: “Willy Wonka.”

“Willy Wonka.” Performances: April 23 and 24 at 7 p.m.; April 25 at 1 p.m.

April 23 and 24 at 7 p.m.; April 25 at 1 p.m. Cost: TBD.

TBD. To purchase tickets: lititzchristian.net or 717-626-9518.

lititzchristian.net or 717-626-9518. Synopsis: Based on “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” this show follows Charlie as he tours the factory and meets some interesting characters.

MANHEIM CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL

Show: “Into the Woods.”

“Into the Woods.” Performances: March 12 at 6 p.m.; March 13 and 14 at 7 p.m.; March 15 at 2 p.m.

March 12 at 6 p.m.; March 13 and 14 at 7 p.m.; March 15 at 2 p.m. Cost: $10 adults; $8 students and senior citizens.

$10 adults; $8 students and senior citizens. To purchase tickets: At the door or email friela@manheimcentral.org after March 1.

At the door or email friela@manheimcentral.org after March 1. Synopsis: Your favorite storybook characters learn you should be careful what you wish for in this Stephen Sondheim musical.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL

Show: “Mamma Mia!”

“Mamma Mia!” Performances: March 19, 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m.

March 19, 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. Cost: $10 adults; $8 students and senior citizens.

$10 adults; $8 students and senior citizens. To purchase tickets: mtpa.mtwp.net or at the door.

mtpa.mtwp.net or at the door. Synopsis: A young woman searches for her birth father and finds her true self, all through a soundtrack of ABBA’s greatest hits.

MCCASKEY HIGH SCHOOL

Show: “The Addams Family.”

“The Addams Family.” Performances: March 19, 20 and 21 at 7 p.m.; March 22 at 2:30 p.m.

March 19, 20 and 21 at 7 p.m.; March 22 at 2:30 p.m. An Addams Family Children’s Event, with free admission, will be held March 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school.

Cost: $10 adults; $5 students and senior citizens.

$10 adults; $5 students and senior citizens. To purchase tickets: bit.ly/McCaskeyAddamsLNP, at the door or the children’s event.

bit.ly/McCaskeyAddamsLNP, at the door or the children’s event. Synopsis: The morbidly charming Addams family has a problem — their daughter Wednesday has fallen in love with a normal boy.

PENN MANOR HIGH SCHOOL

Show: “The Wizard of Oz.”

“The Wizard of Oz.” Performances: Feb. 28, 29, March 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 29 at 2 p.m.

Feb. 28, 29, March 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 29 at 2 p.m. A volunteer interpreter, Lorien Gilbert, will be using Signed Exact English for deaf and hard-of-hearing audience members at all performances.

Cost: $9 adults; $7 students and senior citizens.

$9 adults; $7 students and senior citizens. To purchase tickets: pennmanor.seatyourself.biz or at the door.

pennmanor.seatyourself.biz or at the door. Synopsis: A Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover there’s really no place like home.

PEQUEA VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL

Show: “Grease.”

“Grease.” Performances: Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.; Feb. 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 29 at 2 p.m.

Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.; Feb. 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 29 at 2 p.m. Cost: $10 adults; $6 students and senior citizens.

$10 adults; $6 students and senior citizens. To purchase tickets: Lori Aleardi at Lori_Aleardi@PequeaValley.org or 717-768-5510, ext. 5509.

Lori Aleardi at Lori_Aleardi@PequeaValley.org or 717-768-5510, ext. 5509. Synopsis: Boy meets girl, but they’re from different worlds. Can they overcome their differences to find true love?

SOLANCO HIGH SCHOOL

Show: “Footloose.”

“Footloose.” Performances: March 5, 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. The March 5 performance will be a Family Night with activities to be announced.

March 5, 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. The March 5 performance will be a Family Night with activities to be announced. Cost: $11 adults and $9 students and senior citizens in advance or $12 adults and $10 students and senior citizens at the door.

$11 adults and $9 students and senior citizens in advance or $12 adults and $10 students and senior citizens at the door. To purchase tickets: bit.ly/SolancoFootlooseLNP or 866-967-8167.

bit.ly/SolancoFootlooseLNP or 866-967-8167. Synopsis: When a big city boy who just wants to dance comes to a small conservative town, he makes waves.

VERITAS ACADEMY

Show: “The Hiding Place.”

“The Hiding Place.” Performances: April 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. April 25 at 2 p.m. Performance at Leola Elementary School, 11 School Drive, Leola.

April 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. April 25 at 2 p.m. Performance at Leola Elementary School, 11 School Drive, Leola. Cost: $10.

$10. To purchase tickets: veritasacademy.com or at the door.

veritasacademy.com or at the door. Synopsis: Set during Nazi occupation of the Netherlands, this true story showcases faith, hope and love in the face of unthinkable evil. (Due to some disturbing elements of the concentration camp, this play is not recommended for children under 12 years old.)

WARWICK HIGH SCHOOL