Trey Anastasio seems to enjoy central PA.

In August 2021, his iconic jam band Phish performed two nights at Hersheypark Stadium.

Then, in December 2021, when COVID-19 forced the band to cancel its annual New Year's Eve shows at Madison Square Garden, Phish performed from a mysterious venue - later revealed to be Rock Lititz.

Elements by TAIT were featured in the band's April Madison Square Garden performances. That same month, a Phish fan nonprofit made a $1,000 donation to Warwick High School's band.

This fall, Anastasio will return to the area again.

The Trey Anastasio Band will perform at Reading's Santander Arena on Nov. 19. Up-and-coming Connecticut-based jam band Goose will also perform.

The two groups announced an eight-show fall tour focusing on arenas in the Northeast. The Reading show is the last date of the joint tour.

Tickets for the tour go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, but a special Trey Anastasio presale happens today at 12 p.m. A Ticketmaster presale for the show in Reading will be available beginning 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.

The concerts will likely feature a set of music by each band and collaborations between both bands. The Phish guitarist performed with Goose during a lengthy sit-in at their June 25 concert at Radio City Music Hall.

The Nov. 19 show will mark the first performance by Anastasio at Reading's Santander Arena since Phish played there in 2013.

Watch a video announcing the tour:

