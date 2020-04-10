A new installment of the Netflix documentary series "Tiger King" roars back into living rooms everywhere this Sunday, April 12.

The wildly popular series about the illicit big cat trade featured larger than life characters such as Joe Exotic – an outlandish zookeeper with an oversized ego and a grudge that sent to prison for 22-years and Carole Baskin – a millionaire animal rights activist whose husband mysteriously disappeared.

The binge-worthy show has produced countless memes, but has received some criticism for its focus on the offbeat eccentrics instead of the plight of the endangered animals.

“The Tiger King and I” – a follow-up to the show – debuts on Sunday and features comedian Joel McHale interviewing members of the cast to see how their lives have changed since the series was released.

The episode will include many of the cast members, but two major players are not involved. Baskin, who harshly criticized her portrayal in the series, will not appear in the new episode. And Joe Exotic himself will not appear. Exotic is currently serving out his 22-year prison sentence for planning a murder-for-hire scheme and the killing of five tigers.

McHale’s interviews will take fans behind the scenes with eye-opening information that’s “hopefully funny,” he says in a video on the Netflix Twitter account.

Want to watch all the wildness with your friends? Check out the latest installment over Netflix Party – an app with a group chat function so you and your friends can discuss the show as it plays.