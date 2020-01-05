You know how the song goes: “I get by with a little help from my friends.”

But, the Beatles didn’t specify if you had to know them in real life.

Thanks to the internet, there’s an online community for every interest under the sun, from giant Flemish rabbits to Subaru Outbacks. I’ve found my own little corner, too: the strong-willed weirdos like myself who swear by the Whole30.

For the uninitiated, Whole30 is a strict elimination diet. The main goal is to identity food sensitivities and quiet sugar cravings. Naturally, weight loss is a common result, though the diet’s founder insists that isn’t the program’s main goal.

This January marks my fourth round of Whole30 since I first tried the program in January 2018. Along the way, I’ve curated my Instagram feed to include more than a handful of bloggers to help me along my journey. They are professors, stay-at-home moms and, in some cases, full-time bloggers. They’ve given my meals pizazz when I needed inspiration. And because food is such a personal thing, I feel like I know them. Here are a few of my favorites.

Who: Natalie Gruendl.

Location: Danville, California.

Instagram: @tasteslovely.

Website: tasteslovely.com.

Gruendl is easily the most personable out of my preferred Whole30 bloggers. She’s adorable without being precious, and goofy without being annoying. All her recipes are accessible and appropriate for everyday life, too. I also love that she shares little cooking tips useful for life outside of Whole30, like how to make the perfect fried egg. (Hint: It’s removing the yolk from the white.)

Who: Ronny Joseph.

Location: Toronto, Canada.

Instagram: @primalgourmet.

Website: cookprimalgourmet.com.

Nothing mesmerizes me quite like Ronny Joseph preparing a meal. He’s perfected a filming technique I love: affixing the camera to a stationary elevated surface, like a cabinet, and filming the counter space hands-free so the viewer has a bird’s-eye view of the action. All of Joseph’s cooking feels a little more elevated, making his recipes a nice option for entertaining. This month, I’ll be making his zuppa toscana and dill pickle wings.

Who: Michele Rosen.

Location: Tenafly, New Jersey.

Instagram: @paleorunningmomma.

Website: paleorunningmomma.com.

There’s no recipe I return to more frequently during Whole30 than Rosen’s buffalo chicken dip. It’s fantastic with homemade plantain chips or veggies. Plus, the leftovers are wonderful over a baked potato.