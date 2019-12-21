Christmas is a festive time, and what better way to celebrate the holiday than performing Christmas carols and hymns on a church organ that once was featured in burlesque shows?
The Lancaster chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present its fifth annual Christmas at the Organ concert at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St.
It will showcase 10 organists and feature some creative twists, said Frank Dodd, organist at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Manheim Township and dean of the local guild.
Organists include Ross Ellison, Gregory Gehman, Paul Reese, Eileen Laurence, William Morong, Patricia Bleeker, Margaret Marsch, Mark Herr, John Zielinski and Dodd.
Among the highlights will be original arrangements of familiar carols by Morong (“Rise Up, Shepherd, And Follow”) and Zielinski (Once in Royal David’s City.”)
Morong currently plays every third Sunday at Greater St. Matthew Independent Church, Philadelphia. Zielinski is minister of music at Ascension Lutheran Church, Willow Street.
As a nod to the German-speaking congregation that founded Lancaster’s St. Anthony of Padua Church, the guild is giving the audience an option during the playing of “Silent Night.”
“People can sing the first verse in either German or English,”Dodd said.
‘King for a stanza’
Gehman, who is the chapter’s sub-dean and organist at Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, Denver, will play “We Three Kings.” He said the second, third and fourth stanzas of the hymn are meant to be sung by kings. Therefore, men in the audience will be invited to sing each of those verses based on their birth dates.
“They can be king for a stanza,” Dodd quipped.
Toward the end of the program, Bleeker, who retired as organist at Westminster Presbyterian in 2018, and Marsch, organist at Lancaster Church of the Brethren, will perform a four-hands, four-feet duet of Felix Mendelssohn’s “Hark The Herald Angels Sing.”
The organ
While different organists will perform, the premier performer will be the church’s circa-1915 Gottfried/Gundling/Peragallo organ that once graced the Pergola Theatre in Allentown. After the theater was demolished to make way for the PPL Tower in that city, the organ enjoyed a brief career in vaudeville and burlesque shows.
The exact date of the Gottfried organ’s arrival in Lancaster is unknown, but it is believed to have been installed in the 1940s at St. Anthony’s by Lancaster’s Gundling Organ Co. It is housed in a walnut organ case and fronted by 79 nonmusic pipes that hide two organ chambers.
Click the play button to hear a sample of the concert.
In 1970, the organ’s electronic components were severely damaged by a lightning strike and replaced. In 2015, the Peragallo Pipe Organ Co., of Paterson, New Jersey, refurbished the organ.
Christmas is a demanding time for church organists, Dodd explained. Playing for Blue Christmas, Longest Night and Candlelight services in addition to regular Sunday services requires a huge time commitment and dedication.
But five years ago, the guild opted to host a free Christmas concert/recital that rotates among churches.
After all, he said, “The music is still in our fingers.”
This also is more than simply an organ-only event.
“This concert also represents a way to encourage congregational singing,” Dodd said.
The recital is not a ticketed event, but an offering will be collected to help support the mission of the Lancaster chapter of the organists guild.