If You Go

What: “Stitched Stories: Women’s Narratives in Regional Textiles” examines textiles in the museum's permanent collection, items created by women in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Where: Phillips Museum of Art’s Gibson Gallery, 628 College Ave., Franklin & Marshall College.

When: Through Dec. 6.

Cost: Free.

Events: Opening reception Thursday, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Two talks: Lisa Minardi, executive director of The Speaker’s House and the new Center for Pennsylvania German Studies in Trappe, at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, on Pennsylvania German textiles, followed by a behind-the-scenes look at some of the show towels and samplers in the museum’s collections; Joan Gaither, a documentary story quilter who has taught at Maryland Institute College of Art, on story quilts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.

Info: bit.ly/StitchedSt